IIFA 2024: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other celebs stun at press conference on day 1

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 have officially kicked off, bringing together the glitz and glamour of Bollywood in a series of exciting events. The recent press conference held in Abu Dhabi was nothing short of glamorous, with several stars gracing the occasion and putting their best fashion foot forward. The attendees included Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raashii Khanna, and many more. Whenever a cluster of Bollywood celebrities gathers, it's a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Let’s take a look at who wore what and gather some style notes! (Also read: Madhuri Dixit dances to 90s song in apsara-coded ethnic ensemble worth ₹96,800, fans shower love. Watch ) Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others attended IIFA 2024 press conference.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday’s look for the IIFA press conference is sure to paint your screen red! The Call Me Bae actor looked absolutely chic in a stunning red mini dress by Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. Her outfit features an off-shoulder neckline adorned with enchanting red and black rose embellishments, adding a whimsical touch. Paired with matching tights and pumps, she effortlessly rocked this stylish monochrome look.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor stunned on red carpet in a stylish pantsuit. His ensemble showcased a trendy black blazer embellished with a striking golden abstract print, which added a touch of glam. Complementing the look, he wore matching relaxed-fit pants and brown-tinted sunglasses, radiating effortless style.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon exudes sheer glamour in a black ensemble that perfectly embodies sartorial elegance. She donned a stunning black and gold look from Chanel's Fall Winter 2024/25 collection. Her outfit featured a classic black turtleneck top with full sleeves, paired beautifully with a sheer skirt. To elevate her look, she accessorised with multiple quirky gold necklaces, a statement belt at the waist, chic golden bangles, and striking thigh-high boots, making her look absolutely breathtaking.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna was a boss babe in a chic pantsuit ensemble. Her outfit comes in a stunning shade of grey and features a deep plunging neckline waistcoat, an oversized open blazer, and relaxed-fit matching trousers. Complementing her look with black pump heels and golden hoop earrings, she demonstrates how to nail power dressing effortlessly.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looks dashing in a beige pantsuit. His ensemble features a well-fitted blazer paired with a light blue shirt and matching straight-fit trousers. He accessorised with golden-rimmed black sunglasses and off-white loafers. With his gelled hair, bearded look and charming smile, he’s sure to steal your heart.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked incredibly cool in a stylish striped open blazer paired with a crisp black shirt and matching straight-fit trousers. Accessorised with black sunglasses and shoes, he exuded trendy vibes. With his curled hair and bearded look, he appeared effortlessly stylish.