Rose-adorned dresses are trending: Radhika Merchant, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Pandey, celebs who rocked this floral look
Roses are taking over the fashion scene, and celebs are leading the charge! These stars are showing us how to rock the rose-adorned dress trend with style.
Roses on your dress and around your neck? Only Ananya Panday could pull this off! She slayed in an all-red corset and skirt set by Acel, featuring a strapless satin corset with a structured sweetheart neckline. The corset flowed into a satin skirt with gorgeous rose embellishments at the front. The asymmetrical hemline—short in the front and long at the back—gave her look that extra drama. And with a matching rose choker, Ananya was literally blooming!
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is a vision of a pink rose in a Rose-Appliqué Cady mini dress by NDS the Label. It features a delicate round neckline and is adorned with a cluster of 3D pink roses on the front, adding a whimsical touch of romance. She pairs it with matching pink pumps decorated with a dainty bow, completing the charming look.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani’s off-shoulder pink dress is a total must-have! It’s got a gorgeous rose applique on the neckline, a fitted bodice with corseted boning, and a figure-flattering shape that hugs all the right places. With a back slit and a calf-length hem, it’s super stylish. Paired with glam makeup and a high ponytail, Kiara shows us exactly how to slay a rose dress.
Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant looks like a vision in white roses in this elegant Tamara Ralph gown. She wore a chic white double satin draped gown with a corset bust and a dramatic silk overskirt. The crystal-encrusted rose detailing around the waist and neckline was the perfect finishing touch. Paired with a matching rose adornment on her head and glamorous makeup, she absolutely stuns.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor’s sleeveless jersey midi dress is a total stunner! It has a halter neckline that shows off her décolletage, with noodle straps and a cute bust cut-out decorated with 3D rose flowers. The ruched detail down the center, plunging back and body-hugging fit perfectly highlight her gorgeous curves. The mix of rose pink, blush pink and green in the rose print gives the dress an extra pop, making it a true showstopper.
