Barrel silhouettes are the hottest trend for Fall/Winter 2024: Here's how to rock this bold look

Barrel silhouettes are taking over the fashion scene for Fall/Winter 2024, and it's easy to see why. This trend, featuring balloon-shaped hemlines, is popping up everywhere, from high-end runways to celebrity wardrobes. We've seen it on the summer runways of top designers like Tory Burch, Staud, and Miu Miu, and now stars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna are making it their go-to look. If you're ready to make a bold statement this season, this trend is your ticket. To make it easier for you, HT Lifestyle has reached out to industry experts to provide you with all the details you need to rock this trend effortlessly. Barrel silhouettes are making waves this Fall/Winter 2024.(Instagram)

Mastering the Art of Barrel Silhouettes

"Barrel silhouettes are voluminous and rounded clothing styles that are often tricky to style but can look very chic if done right. For example, pairing them with fitted or structured pieces balances the volume. Defining the waist with a belt can also help you retain some shape," says Designer Lavanya Ahuja, founder of Label LAVANYA AHUJA.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shubh Goyal, Creative Director of Fierce London, shared, “Barrel silhouettes for Fall/Winter 2024 embody a bold, sculptural approach to fashion—exuding a powerful yet effortless aura. This silhouette is characterised by its voluminous, rounded shape, offering a modern reinterpretation of classic, oversized tailoring. When styling barrel silhouettes, balance is key. Pair them with sleek, fitted tops or cropped jackets to accentuate the voluminous lower half. For a statement look, embrace the silhouette fully with oversized outerwear that mirrors the rounded form. Accessories should be minimalist, letting the boldness of the barrel shape speak for itself. It's all about embracing the luxury of simplicity with an edge—perfect for the modern ruler of style.”

How to style it?

"Barrel silhouettes, characterised by a voluminous shape that gently rounds out at the hips and tapers at the ankles, are a standout trend for Fall/Winter 2024. Barrel silhouettes are currently having their moment as they can also be effortlessly adapted for summer styling. A unique approach to silhouettes that creates both structure and ease of movement, the barrel is the easiest to incorporate into everyday wear," says Raishma Islam, Founder of Raishma.

She added, "Fall/winter calls for seasonal fabrics, and earthy tones embrace the silhouette for both casual and elevated looks. This could mean opting for jeans or trousers for work in a barrel shape for a more relaxed look, but it could also translate to reaching for more luxurious fabrics like satin or velvet in deep tones or bold patterns and pairing the silhouette with a tailored top or an embellished blouse when it comes to eveningwear with minimal jewellery and statement shoes. In warmer months, opt for barrel trousers in lightweight fabrics and floral prints to bring a softer feel to the voluminous shape."