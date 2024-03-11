 Oscars 2024: Strong silhouettes, sparkles and Barbie pink dominate red carpet | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Oscars 2024: Strong silhouettes, sparkles and Barbie pink dominate the red carpet

Oscars 2024: Strong silhouettes, sparkles and Barbie pink dominate the red carpet

Reuters | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Los Angeles
Mar 11, 2024 02:58 PM IST

At the Oscars 2024, the red carpet witnessed a captivating blend of strong silhouettes, sparkling ensembles and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink glamour.

Oscars 2024: Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. "Anatomy of a Fall" best actress nominee Sandra Huller donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline, as did actresses Eva Longoria and Rita Moreno. Cynthia Erivo donned a green gown with large cap sleeves that led to a train down the back.

Oscars 2024 red carpet showcased strong silhouettes, sparkling ensembles and a hint of Barbie-inspired pink.
"Poor Things" best actress nominee Emma Stone wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice. America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee for "Barbie," wore a sparkly pink form-fitting gown. Midnight blue was also popular among women, like "Killers of the Flower Moon" best actress nominee Lily Gladstone, "Nyad" best actress nominee Annette Bening and co-star and best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster. (Also read: Oscars 2024 after party: From Kylie Jenner to Margot Robbie; top 10 best-dressed celebrities who set fashion statements )

Several men also broke with tradition. While many wore the standard black tuxedo, several went in other directions. "Rustin" best actor nominee Colman Domingo wore a silver button tuxedo, complete with a brooch on his bow tie. "Barbie" best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling wore a suit with sparkly trim and no tie. "Maestro" best actor nominee Bradley Cooper also skipped the tie, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in a teal shiny suit and no tie.

And a few of the women opted for a pantsuit, like best director nominee Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," who chose a suit decorated with sparkly lines. Another accessory on the carpet were red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spotted on songwriting siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and actor Mark Ruffalo. Members of the Osage Nation, who will sing the nominated best song from "Killers of the Flower Moon," came to the red carpet in colorful tribal dress.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
