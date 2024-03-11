Oscars 2024 after party: From Kylie Jenner to Margot Robbie; top 10 best-dressed celebrities who set fashion statements

As the curtains fall on the 2024 Academy Awards, Hollywood's brightest names including Da'vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy depart with the prestigious Oscar in hand. But after a long ceremony, the night is only just beginning as celebrities change from gowns to cocktail dresses and head to after-parties to celebrate their wins (or forget their losses) and have fun. Red carpet outfits are always a treat, but there is a playful side to celebrity fashion that comes into its own at the after-parties. 2024 Oscars after-party witness a fashion extravaganza with Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Blackpink's Rosé, and Sydney Sweeney and others rocking unique and glamorous outfits.

A lace jumpsuit, a shirt made entirely of feathers, or a transparent piece of fabric trying to make the most of a dress - the Vanity Fair Oscar party has always been THE place to wear nude attires or wear as little as possible. This year's after-party is no exception and serves a lot of 'IT' looks that are going to be the talk of the fashion world for quite some time. Let's take a look at the best-dressed stars and take some style notes. (Also read: Kendall Jenner's daring look for Oscars 2024 after party is all about sheer silhouette, lace detailing and chic glam )

Best-dressed stars at Oscars 2024 after party

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's red carpet style has always been bold, sensual and stunning. The diva never fails to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and sizzling looks. Her Oscars after-party look was no exception as she stunned in a shimmering maroon risque gown. She donned a body-hugging, chain-link gown in a crimson hue with elegant floral embroidery by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Florence Pugh

After dazzling everyone with her stunning silver ensemble at the 96th Academy Awards. Florence Pugh's after party look for the 2024 Oscars is equally stunning as she was dressed in a white sheer gown with an attached fabric at the waist that formed a long train at the back, adding drama to her look. The intricate white floral embroidery and feather embellishment further enhanced her appearance.

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie turned heads in a gold short dress from Thierry Mugler's Spring/Summer 1996 collection. The sculpted waist corset, embellished with tassels and sequins, added glamour to her stunning look. She added a gold satin cape over it for a chic look. The Barbie actress and producer ditched her classic pink for a black gown for the main ceremony and gold for the after-party.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Larence walked the red carpet in a cream-coloured floor-length gown. White flowers adorned her outfit and added a touch of flair. For a stylish look, the actress wore her hair in a bun. She looked like an ethereal princess in the beautiful white gown.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party in a silky, sculptural white custom Balenciaga gown, a design that originated at the house's Pre-Fall 2024 show, where it was first shown in black. The strapless dress features a pointed, sculptural neckline that sits rigidly yet elegantly above Kardashian's bust. A fitted waist and skirt flow down to a small train, rounding off her gorgeous attire.

Blackpink’s Rosé

Blackpink's Rosé turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in all things Saint Laurent. The singer, who is a brand ambassador for the upmarket French fashion house, looked effortlessly chic on the red carpet in a backless, floor-length moss-green dress, accessorised with chic sunglasses, also from the brand.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wore an all-gold satin gown that looked absolutely chic and oozed glamour. With a plunging neckline, flowing silhouette and extra fabric wrapped around her dress, everything about her look was high fashion. Styled with a multi-layered diamond necklace and a soft make-up look, she finished off her head-turning look.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish always brings her own unique style to the red carpet. Her head-turning after-party look for the 2024 Oscars was no exception, as she stunned in an oversized outfit that oozed chic vibes. Her outfit consisted of an oversized white striped shirt, grey cropped balzer and oversized trousers, rocking the extra fabric style as always. The popular singer completed her red carpet look with a pair of transparent glasses.