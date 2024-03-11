Kendall Jenner's daring look for Oscars 2024 after party is all about sheer silhouette, lace detailing and chic glam

Kendall Jenner arrived in an elegant black lace dress exuding glamour at every point for the Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair after-party. The best part of the Oscars is the double dose of fashion, which includes the mountains of sequined couture and black-tie elegance on the red carpet for the main ceremony and the after-party ensembles that are showcased each year at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts and hosted by Vanity Fair. The after-party is where the sex appeal and playfulness really come into their own. The Oscars may bring sophistication with their fit-and-flare silhouettes, plush velvets and silks, but the Vanity Fair party serves up sensual shapes and sheer luxury. (Also read: Oscars 2024: 8 best-dressed celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet at 96th Academy Awards ) Kendall Jenner stuns in sizzling black lace detailing dress at the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after party

Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer black dress

Kendal is making headlines with her stunning after-party look, which is full of glamour and glitz and sure to set fashion trends. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jenner's glamorous look was sourced from Maison Margiela's acclaimed Spring/Summer 2024 couture show. Featuring a plunging neckline, the sheer fabric at the bust is adorned with a decorative black floral pattern for added allure, which morphs into cloud-shaped cutouts further down the dress to elevate her overall look. Never one to shy away from a barely-there look, Jenner's figure-hugging gown featured sheer material all the way down. The see-through silhouette, fishnet flared bottom and sculpted waist are the perfect example of fashion sophistication, making her daring and bold outfit a true showstopper.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S.(REUTERS)

In terms of accessories, Jenner kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, simply styling her look with a set of shell-shaped statement earrings studded with pavé diamonds and a pair of black high heels. Her make-up look included nude eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter, darkened eyebrows and bold red lipstick. She finished off her glamorous look with her luscious locks tied back in a centre-parted bun, with a few loose strands framing her face beautifully from the front.

Apart from Kendall Jenner, other popular celebrities including Selma Blair, Quinta Brunson, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Glen Powell, Kerry Washington, Chloë Sevigny and many others also graced the occasion in glamorous outfits.