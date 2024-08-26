Fall’s 2024 top colours: From rust orange to cherry red; how to wear the season’s hottest shades

Trends breathe in colour's sway. After butter yellow reigned as the "IT" colour of summer, now the burning question on everyone's mind is: what shades will be making waves this fall? As fall invites us to cosy up, wrapping us in the warmth of comfort and nostalgia. As we move away from the current humid weather, the upcoming autumn-winter fashion colour trends for 2024 are about to seep into your wardrobe. If you're someone who likes to stay ahead of the' fashion curve', then we've got all the inside scoop on the colour trends that will thrive this season. As fall 2024 arrives, it's time to embrace the season's top colours that promise to refresh your wardrobe. (Instagram)

This upcoming fall, the colour wheel is shaking things up with an unexpected vibrancy. While classic fall hues like deep browns, navy blues, and blacks remain popular, this year introduces a refreshing twist. Imagine blending autumn warmth with bold pops of vibrant pinks and soft pastels to brighten up any dreary day. This season's colour trends offer a playful, lively edge to your fall wardrobe, perfect for adding a touch of fun and freshness. (Also read: Combat shorts, bleached eyebrows to pee stains: Why fashion’s ‘ugly’ trends are becoming the new cool )

If you are itching to break away from the usual black and navy and dive into something more spirited - then check out the standout colour trends for autumn-winter 2024. They're set to revitalise your wardrobe and inject a dose of flair into your everyday outfits.

What is trending this fall?

"The upcoming autumn-winter season has a fresh outlook to the trending colours that are going to make one's wardrobe spring with colour. However, for the people who still prefer classic hues can be rest assured that blues, blacks, auburns and browns are going nowhere. In the warmer tones, like cherry red had a grip on people last season, maroon tones are going to be the rage this season across accessories, clothing and footwear. The coming season of fall is going to witness a balance and will be complemented by a lively spectrum of shades," says Deepika Bharadwaj, Design Head, Latin Quarters.

She added, “If people are trying to get out of their comfort zone, this is the perfect time to try and get experimenting. If you're unsure about incorporating bold colours into your winter outfits, start with small, striking details—such as maroon scarves, yellow hats, pink sweaters, or standout blazers layered with a long winter coat. These little features can be complimented well with boots and signature everyday sneakers.”

Must-have colours for this season

Deepika further shared with HT Lifestyle some standout colour trends for autumn-winter 2024 and tips to incorporate them into your wardrobe.

Rust Orange

If you're looking for a comfortable colour and style, then 'rust orange' is the perfect shade that screams autumn - bringing the perfect amount of brightness to the season. This colour palette serves as the perfect 'hug' especially in forms of cardigans, sweaters and thick knits. Imagine being wrapped in one on a crisp autumn morning. If you want to jazz up an outfit, then a long silhouette of a rust-coloured skirt that flutters in the autumn breeze adds the perfect flair to your look.

For those who enjoy experimenting with colour, combining rust orange with other seasonal favourites like mustard yellow or deep chocolate brown creates a stunning combination that captures the essence of fall.

Cherry red

If you're feeling bold, then you can make scarlet or cherry red your signature colour this season and beyond. The boldest, most passionate hue on the spectrum, red guarantees you will turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever you go. There's something flirty about the colour - especially when paired together with pink.

One can look to style their look with a vibrant pink blouse, then ignite the ensemble with a fiery red blazer or cardigan. The whole combination can be made bold with chunky gold statement jewellery—imagine chunky gold necklaces or dazzling earrings that catch the light. With this electrifying mix, you'll not only stay warm but also light up the room, making everyone fall for your irresistible fall style.

Blush pink

Pink for many may not be the first colour that comes to mind when thinking of the darker, colder months but off late - it has made a subtle yet dramatic statement through many seasons. Instead of bright 'barbiecore' colours, the autumn-winter season favours a gentle, more sophisticated shade of pink. For a classy style, pair it with neutrals like beige or grey, or go all-pink. This versatile colour is ideal for bringing a romantic feel to the winter months.

Sunshine yellow

A bright shade of yellow is an easy way to boost your mood, even on a cloudy day. If you're still not ready to commit to full-on yellow, incorporate it as an accent piece. Add a canary yellow scarf, bag, or shoes to a classic black or navy outfit and witness it come alive. For a bolder look, you can experiment with unexpected colour blocking by pairing warm yellows with deep purples or emerald greens. This unconventional combination creates a vibrant, eye-catching ensemble that's both modern and playful for this season.

As you explore these colour trends, consider them a guideline for a fashionable fall transformation. Let the warmth of rust orange and the peacefulness of pastel hues revitalise your wardrobe. This season, don't just follow trends; make them your own. Mix and match, experiment with different colours, and let these brilliant hues add a personal touch to your fall clothes. Allow your style to shine this autumn/winter by using colours that brighten the season and reflect your individuality.