Winter colour trends 2024: Bright and bold shades to try this season

In the midst of winter's cool embrace, a burst of vibrant colours can be just the thing to warm both the soul and the wardrobe. This season, let's bid farewell to the subdued palette and welcome the allure of bright and bold hues. Fashion is always 'coming and going' as it is cyclical, even in subtle ways. Notably, one exciting trend that's catching everyone's attention is the incorporation of feather patterns into winter fashion. After years in which all shades of pink - especially fuchsia - were popular, red, grey, yellow and brown will appear in our wardrobes and hearts this season as a transition between tradition and modern style. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: From Madhuri Dixit to Shilpa Shetty; 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired chic ways to slay in sarees during winter ) It's time to ditch the muted tones and embrace the bold and brilliant colours that will elevate your winter style game.(Instagram)

Top winter colour trends 2024

Rashmi Chopra, Fashion Expert, Founder and Managing Director, Ecloset shared with HT Lifestyle some hottest winter colour trends that are guaranteed to make a statement this season.

1. Fiery red

From Pooja Hedge's ethnic look to Ananya Pandey's chic cut-out dress, red is ruling everywhere.(Instagram)

Fiery red, an eternal favourite, takes centre stage this winter. Beyond being a bold choice, red exudes warmth and adds a dash of drama to any outfit. Whether it's a plush sweater or a statement coat, this timeless hue is a sure way to stand out in the sea of muted tones that typically dominate winter wardrobes.

2. Emerald green:

Karishma Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and Bhumi Pednekar stun in glamorous emerald green outfits.(Instagram)

Emerald green, a jewel-tone marvel, offers a touch of opulence to winter ensembles. This rich shade effortlessly transitions from casual to formal, making it a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe. Picture a cozy emerald green jacket paired with earthy tones – a sophisticated and chic combination.

3. Mustard yellow:

From Sonali Bendre's saree to Hina Khan's mustard yellow printed pantsuit, this stunning shade can elevate any look.(Instagram)

Mustard yellow is the sunshine hue that defies the winter gloom. Its vibrancy adds a cheerful disposition to the colder months, offering a refreshing break from the usual dark and sombre tones. A mustard yellow sweater paired with neutrals can create a harmonious and eye-catching look, infusing a sense of playfulness into your winter style.

4. Sapphire blue:

Ananya Pandey, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon serve fashion goals in stunning sapphire blue outfits.(Instagram)

Sapphire blue, a regal jewel tone, is stealing the limelight this season. Deep and sophisticated, it's the perfect choice for winter evenings. A sapphire blue velvet dress or a tailored coat adds a touch of glamour and elegance, making a bold statement against the winter backdrop.

"Now, let's talk about the feather pattern trend that's making waves in winter fashion. This whimsical motif adds a touch of ethereal charm to clothing items, from sweaters to accessories. Feather patterns bring a sense of lightness and movement, creating a dynamic visual appeal that perfectly complements the cozy textures of winter fabrics. Consider experimenting with unconventional colour pairings, combining contrasting shades to create visually striking ensembles. Picture a bold orange juxtaposed with royal purple or a deep teal harmonizing with a bright fuchsia—a surefire way to make heads turn," says Rashmi.

"As we navigate the peak of winter, let your wardrobe be an expression of your vibrant spirit. Embrace the winter colour trends and feather patterns with open arms, creating a style that not only keeps you warm but also radiates energy and excitement. This season, break free from the conventional norms of winter fashion and let your personality shine through the kaleidoscope of bright and bold hues, accentuated by the delightful feather patterns that dance with every step. Winter may be chilly, but your style can be a warm celebration of colour and creativity," Rashmi concluded.