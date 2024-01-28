From Madhuri Dixit to Shilpa Shetty; 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired chic ways to slay in sarees during winter

Whether it's a wedding, festival, or any special occasion, when we think of ethnic wear, the saree is often the first thing that comes to mind. Nothing can match the elegance and allure of the six yards of grace. Whether you're a modern fashionista who loves sequins and backless blouses, or a traditional saree enthusiast who adores silks or heritage fabrics, there's something for everyone in the world of sarees. However, during the winter season, when the breeze turns extremely cold and all you want to do is stay under the blankets, wearing a saree may seem like a daunting task. 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired chic ways to slay in sarees during winter(Instagram)

When seeking fashion inspiration, we often turn to our favourite Bollywood divas. And this time is no different! From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, here are some stunning Bollywood-inspired ways to effortlessly slay in the six yards of grace, even in the chilly winter weather. Take fashion notes and get ready to turn heads! (Also read: Ajrakh print reigns supreme on fashion charts: 10 experts-approved tips to style this traditional Indian print )

Bollywood's Winter Saree Fashion Guide

1. Saree with jacket

Madhuri Dixit is the queen of saree fashion and if you don't believe us, head over to her stunning Insta-diaries filled with glamorous saree inspiration. Her latest look is an ideal choice for the cold weather as the gorgeous actress paired a sunshine yellow mirror-worked saree with a matching full-sleeved jacket that not only made it suitable for the winter weather but also elevated her entire look. Try matching the jacket or cape with the print or embroidery of your saree and you will be ready to slay.

2. Stylish full sleeves blouse

Shilpa Shetty is a total stunner and her saree looks are just wow. She continues to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty. She often experiments with her saree looks by pairing it with belts, capes or chic blouses. If you are planning to wear a saree in winter then consider pairing it with a full sleeve turtle neck blouse just like Shilpa Shetty for a stunning look. Always go for contrasting colours while choosing a blouse as it will not only add a pop of colour but also elevate your attire.

3. Drape a stunning shawl

Adding a shawl to your saree look is an effortless and stylish way to wear your favourite saree in the cold weather. Kangana Ranaut is here to show you how to rock the ultimate saree shawl look as the actress wore an ethereal white saree with intricate gold embroidery. She teamed it with a contrasting orange blouse and draped a stunning pink shawl embellished with rich gold hand embroidery for a royal touch. If you want your look to be eye-catching, then this is the right inspiration for you.

4. Swap blouse with coat

Coat as blouse? Yes, you heard it. Shraddha Kapoor's coat saree looks have been the talk of the fashion town for the longest time. Whenever it comes to winter fashion, her look is always at the top of the charts. The stylish diva paired her traditional bright orange banarasi saree with a black coat featuring golden tassels which added a glam factor to her look and made it a complete showstopper. This look is perfect for any winter occasion as it is trendy, stylish yet warm.

5. Choose warm fabrics

The classic elegance of sarees does not have to come at the expense of warmth, especially in the colder winter months. With the right choice of fabric, you too can easily don the six yards of grace. Just like Preity Zinta's stunning velvet saree look, choosing an opulent warm fabric is the ideal way to feel warm while wearing a saree in the chilly winter months. Velvet is all the rage right now, so channel the coziness and elegance of a saree and effortlessly embody winter elegance.