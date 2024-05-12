Denim trends for 2024: Paint splatter, floral patches and gothic style glamour redefine men's fashion

No matter the event, a man's first pick has always been denim. But there haven't been many options when it comes to designs, styles, or even colours. But now, because of the ingenuity of our younger designers, this modest article of clothing is becoming a style icon, a blank canvas on which to express one's uniqueness and inventiveness. 2000s throwback bagginess has overtaken skin-tight fits in recent years, distressed denim got so holey it disappeared altogether and high-rise waistlines have emerged from their decades-long hibernation. While certain fashion trends come and go over time, denim trends continue to be popular. Check out the denim trends for 2024 that you should be aware of, from the classics to some of the more daring seasonal variations. (Also read: Fashion trends 2024: From florals to cultural motifs, must-have saree prints to elevate your summer wardrobe ) Top denim fashion trends for 2024 that are reshaping men's wardrobes(Instagram)

Top denim fashion trends for men

Mahesh Khemlani, the CEO and Creative Director of WAIMEA shared with HT Lifestyle some of the trends that are reinventing denim fashion for young people and are quickly gaining immense popularity.

1. Jacquard Patches with Rivets

The jacquard patches give texture, while the thoughtfully placed metal studs create a combination of a tough yet refined look, a wonderful addition to a modern man's wardrobe. One can choose from delicate embellishments to bold affirmations throughout the denim, depending on the style statement. This adaptable piece will work its charm whether it is worn with graphic tees or a pure white shirt.

2. Paint Splatter

This colour scheme, which features purposeful colour streaks or splashes, is all about embracing creative freedom and uniqueness. Hand-painted or digitally printed, each piece accentuates the wearer's creative flare. For a more relaxed feel, one can use erratic brushstrokes, or for a more deliberate appearance, one can use regulated designs. For an extra splash of colour, pair it with a graphic t-shirt or a simple, solid colour t-shirt.

3. Floral Patches

This style, which takes a bold approach to men's denim, has delicate flower patches on a tough denim material. The design, which is made from opposing textiles, varies from delicate motifs to striking floral patches. It's a wardrobe must for men and ideal for a laid-back brunch date or casual excursion with pals. Break the mould with style by combining it with muted or neutral hues!

4. Gothic Style Glamour

This look, which draws inspiration from the eerie charm of Gothic culture, is all about embracing the dark side of fashion. A feeling of mystery and drama is created by combining darker hues with striking symbols and minute details. A first pick for those who have a taste for the unique. Put a statement piece with mysterious, dark imagery to finish the gothic style.