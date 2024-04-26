Fashion trends 2024: From florals to cultural motifs, must-have saree prints to elevate your summer wardrobe

In 2024, the timeless saree continues to hold its place as the cornerstone of Indian ethnic fashion. As fashion trends evolve, saree styles and fabrics also undergo modern transformations while remaining true to their cultural roots. This year, we're witnessing the rise of new saree trends that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair. As summer season is here, it's time to immerse ourselves in vibrant colours and enchanting prints, and what better way to do that than with a beautiful saree? From timeless florals to intricate cultural designs, the choices are boundless. Let's delve into a handpicked collection of saree prints that are sure to make a statement this festive season. (Also read: Summer fashion trends 2024: 5 chic looks you must try for effortless style and comfort ) Bollywood actresses are embracing floral prints, breezy fabrics in their recent saree looks. (Instagram)

Top Saree Trends for Summer 2024

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Navyasa by Liva, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the must-have printed saree styles that will elevate your summer wardrobe with style and charm.

1. Block Print Delight

For a charming blend of rustic and chic, why not opt for sarees embellished with traditional block prints? These prints showcase bold geometric patterns, nature-inspired designs, and intricate motifs meticulously crafted by hand. Select sarees in earthy hues such as mustard yellow, burnt orange, or forest green for a look that effortlessly merges tradition with modernity.

2. Contemporary Chic Prints

If you are someone who enjoys a modern touch, why not explore sarees with contemporary prints and designs? Abstract patterns, digital prints, and bold graphic motifs inject a modern edge into traditional clothing, ideal for those with a keen eye for fashion. Choose sarees in vibrant hues and eye-catching prints to express your individual style during this festive season.

3. Nature-inspired Prints

Celebrate the breathtaking beauty of nature with sarees adorned with scenic prints inspired by landscapes, flora, and fauna. Picture yourself surrounded by lush floral gardens or wandering through serene forest landscapes—all captured in vibrant colours and exquisite details. Choose sarees in soft pastel tones or bold, vibrant hues to embody the splendour of nature during this festive season.

4. Temple-inspired Elegance

Enhance your festive attire with sarees showcasing temple-inspired patterns and exquisite designs. Picture sarees adorned with intricate motifs reminiscent of ancient temples and architecture, complete with ornate borders and delicate detailing. Opt for sarees in luxurious jewel tones such as deep reds, navy blues, or emerald greens to exude a sense of regality and majesty during the festivities.