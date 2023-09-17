From florals to polka dots: Top 5 hottest prints that are all the rage this season

There is a reason why we love the season of fall, and it has to do with the abundance of creativity it provides to explore our personal style. This season is all about trying something new when it comes to fall fashion - from layering to prints to silhouettes. To stay current with fashion, it's also important to monitor the most recent global trends and as it stands, right now, the fashion world is buzzing with some seriously cool prints that are taking over the season like wildfire. The latest print trends have not only captured the runways at Fashion Week but are also seen in street style, minimalist fashion and couture. (Instagram )

5 Hottest Prints for This Season

Fashion expert and Design Head, Deepika Bhardwaj of Latin Quarters shared with HT Lifestyle all the rage about the global ‘print’ domination in fashion and how you can experiment with different styles this Fall.

1. Florals for your feminine side

Tale as old time so is the story of florals. This is a timeless trend that only evolves each year. There’s so much one can do with florals as they seldom go out of fashion and are making a comeback this season with a new spin. This fall, to embrace your cottagecore chic, one can consider wearing long silhouettes, dresses, floral blouses, and even accessories with large, bold, and colourful earrings. There is a floral print to suit every preference - whether you prefer delicate daisies or exotic hibiscus. No matter where you are, it's the ideal way to include a little bit of nature into your clothing.

2. Polka dots to revive the 70s

Another classic pattern that is currently in vogue is polka dots. Polka dots are bringing a lighthearted and whimsical element to design this season, from trendy blouses and skirts to retro-inspired outfits. You can't go wrong with this pattern, whether you prefer them in brilliant colours or timeless black and white.

3. Tie Dyes: The classic spiral pattern

Tie-dye is returning big time, and it's bringing some fond memories with it. This style is all about those cool, psychedelic designs from the 1960s and 1970s. Tie-dye is the definition of casual chic and can be found on everything from t-shirts to hoodies to denim. It's the ideal pattern for casual, relaxed days when you want to appear effortlessly stylish.

4. Digital and tech-inspired prints

Fashion is adopting digital and technologically inspired prints as technology shapes our environment more and more. These prints capture the spirit of our digital age with their pixelated patterns and circuit board designs. They make a strong proclamation about the future and serve as a testament to the fusion of fashion and technology.

5. Abstract Art to bring out the funk in you

In 2023, abstract art uses fashion as a canvas. The world of abstraction is being embraced by designers, who are using it to create aesthetically arresting prints that are likely to catch people's attention. Asymmetrical patterns, geometric shapes, and colourful accents are the hottest trends right now. These prints provide a special chance to exhibit your creative side while remaining fashionable.

"The secret to this season's fashion is to have fun with prints. Everybody may find a print that matches their personality and style. The easiest way to break out of your shell is to wear prints, therefore don't be scared to make a faux pas. From the timeless beauty of florals to the stunning patterns in abstract art. When it comes to strong designs, experimentation is essential. Mix and match your clothes to express yourself. Fashion is all about showcasing your own personality, and these prints are the perfect canvas for your creativity," Deepika Bhardwaj concluded.