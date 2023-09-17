After an “unbelievable moment of 2021” for a “small independent brand”, Seoul and New York-based genderless clothing brand named F8ke Chemical Club by Park Jeong Eun has reportedly received an invitation from Seoul Fashion Week to come as a vendor this year and the fashion label is still grateful to South Korean boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook for giving them the boost. Called the ‘sold-out king’ for a reason, Jungkook helped this small business skyrocket its sales and sell out its entire limited edition stock overnight along with soaring to 11,600 followers on Instagram when they initially had a mere 759 followers. BTS Jungkook brings unknown Korean fashion label from barely 800 followers to Seoul Fashion Week (Photo by Twitter/BangtanStyling)

It all started in the year 2021 when Jungkook flaunted an absolutely stylish and stunning relaxed look in a khaki knit co-ord set by F8ke as he appeared on a Weverse live stream, making the fans or BTS ARMY search frantically for his outfit after the live show. While the khaki knit shirt cost $230, the matching pair of pants were priced at $240 and the brand sold its entire limited edition stock overnight, promising to check its stock and reproduction the next day due to the sudden spike of orders from Jungkook's fans.

The fashion brand went on to receive support from other K-pop idols including MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Joohoney, DKZ’s Jaechan, Wonho and GOT7’s Jay B who featured F8ke's clothes for magazine cover shoots or donned them in their music albums. This further snowballed into a fleet of opportunities for F8ke that indulged in “releasing new collections, magazine features and cool collabs”.

In an acknowledgement letter on social media, F8ke thanked Jungkook for his support to the brand and said, “Last summer, Jungkook wore our Khaki knit set on his VLIVE(+INTHESOOP2)! We wanted to give a special thank you to him, as our brand has been shown to so many people around the world. We have received so much support and love, including heartwarming DMs from you all! There is no doubt that JK’s influence has made the brand more known around the world and was a big step for us! In addition to JK, we’ve also received love from other artists during the year. We always respect fellow artists and supporters of our brand and wanted to express our gratitude. Thank you so much again to JK, ARMY, and all of our supporters! (sic)”

Earlier, the Seven singer has made even the most usual items go out of stock, including his favourite drink Kombucha, a cup, the K-pop star's Calvin Klein look and also Downey that he used as his fabric softener, which made the company sold out its two-months worth of stock overnight. As F8ke Chemical Club enjoys stardom as a vendor at the trade show of Seoul Fashion Week this year, BTS ARMY can't help but feel proud of their golden maknae whose ability to influence fashion trends and drive consumer demand is inevitable.