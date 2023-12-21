World Saree Day 2023: From pastel sequins to bold neon, 5 saree trends that are set to dominate fashion charts in 2024

World Saree Day is celebrated on December 21 to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and timeless elegance of the saree. This year, traditional weaves take centre stage, bringing back the charm of age-old craftsmanship. Saree trends are ever-changing and this year was no exception as we saw pastel colours, sequins and sustainable silhouettes becoming popular while bold colours and heavily bordered sarees took a backseat. From Naomi Campbell's saree-inspired gown at the Met Gala to Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, sarees have made a stunning fashion statement in all quarters. This World Saree Day, give your ethnic wardrobe a stylish makeover by incorporating the latest saree trends. (Also read: Year Ender 2023: From bold graphics to retro colours, top 5 creative design trends of the year that ruled fashion charts ) World Saree Day 2023: 5 saree trends that are set to dominate fashion in 2024(Instagram)

Discover top saree trends on World Saree Day

1. Bold Neon’s

For those who love to make a statement, neon sarees are the way to go. The year explored the bold and vibrant world of neon colours in saree fashion, showcasing how they add a modern and edgy twist to traditional attire. Dive into the neon trend and carry these eye-catching hues with confidence, style and glamour.

2. Banarasi Bliss

Nothing can match the grace and elegance of a Banarasi sari. Known for its opulent silks and intricate zari work, it is making a strong comeback. From celebrities like Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor, we have seen the reimagined versions of these sarees in NMAAC. The enduring appeal of these sarees and the contemporary designs that infuse modern elements into this classic weave have made them a complete showstopper.

3. Rise of Borderless Elegance

The world of saree fashion has evolved significantly since last year, moving away from the bordered saree trend. The latest craze now revolves around the borderless saree, chosen by individuals seeking a chic and sophisticated appearance.

4. Tissue Saree Glamour

Tissue sarees are currently taking the fashion world by storm, with their clean and elegant appearance becoming a major trend. The popularity of these sarees is on the rise, especially as numerous celebrities have been seen sporting them. To enhance the overall look, consider pairing tissue sarees with intricately embroidered blouses for an added touch of elegance and class.

5. Pastel sequin sarees

Sarees full of glitter and glamour were all the rage this year and are expected to dominate the fashion charts in 2024. Pastel colours like lavender, mint green, blush pink, pale yellow, peach and more adorned with intricate sequin detailing make a perfect saree for any occasion. From Bollywood parties to fashion shows, these sarees have made their way everywhere.