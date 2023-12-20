Year Ender 2023: From bold graphics to retro colours, top 5 creative design trends of the year that ruled fashion charts

The world of design is ever-evolving, with each year introducing new trends that captivate viewers and shape the visual landscape. With cargo trousers, denim in all its forms and wearable silhouettes, all supported by the 2023 fashion shows, this year's trends have shifted towards the utilitarian. Silver metallics and dramatic hemlines are still staples of the fashion scene, albeit in more wearable forms than in the past. With the release of the Barbie movie, may we finally bid farewell to hot pink and make way for fresh, intriguing colours. As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to reflect on the top five creative design trends that swept the industry and assess what performed well and what fell short of expectations. (Also read: Year ender 2023: Fashion trends that were in style for men and women and will also be fashion goals in New Year 2024 ) Year Ender 2023: Top 5 creative design trends that dominated fashion charts(Instagram)

Top 5 Design Trends of 2023

Dr. Sanyogita Chadha, Regional Campus Director, Pearl Academy, Bengaluru Campus and Clifford Jeffrey, Assistant Professor, Communication Design shared with HT Lifestyle exclusive insights on the dynamic tapestry of design in 2023 and the triumphs and pitfalls that defined the year.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Immersive Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences

Firms are exploring the capabilities of AR in search of immersive encounters that surpass visual engagement. This technology melds virtual visuals with the physical world, incorporating sound, touch, and scent to break down the boundaries of reality. The growing consumer acceptance of AR has prompted corporations to customise experiences that deeply immerse users, thereby increasing engagement levels.

While augmented reality is still in its early stages, pioneering organisations are highlighting its revolutionary power, providing glimpses into a future where this technology reshapes the world. The impulse to explore AR's possibilities reflects a growing desire to transcend traditional interfaces, envisioning a world in which sensory-rich encounters redefine how people engage with digital environments.

2. Sustainable and Eco-friendly Design

Design is advancing with a focus on sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly materials and techniques, particularly in the packaging and digital sectors. Moving away from the wasteful linear economy, the emphasis turns to eco-design, integrating environmental considerations from creation to recycling while recognising resource constraints.

As human consumption doubles in three decades, the UN calls for a new production paradigm aimed at optimising resources, fostering eco-employment, and improving global well-being. This shift is a coordinated attempt to instil environmental consciousness into design processes, with the goal of achieving a future where responsible resource utilisation and sustainable practices form the foundation of global manufacturing norms.

3. Maximalism and Bold Typography

Across digital and print media, maximalist design makes a vibrant comeback, showcasing elaborate patterns, audacious typography, and a rich palette of colours. In contrast to minimalism, maximalism thrives on abundance and complexity, creating intricate, engrossing stories with rich textures, patterns, and colours. Its expressive power is evident in designs that range from vivid to fantastical, often combining elements of minimalism with maximalism to create a distinctive hybrid that draws attention through a variety of materials and visual features.

4. Nostalgic Design Elements

The contemporary design incorporates nostalgic components, blending retro colour palettes and fonts to evoke a sense of familiarity and emotional connection with viewers. Dr. Filippo Cordaro emphasises that feeling nostalgic strengthens social bonds and improves mood. The resurgence of nostalgia, as seen in the 2015 trend #InThe90sIThought, has led to shared recollections of popular brands and cultural icons.

Grown Up's designs, such as prints with gaming themes, pay homage to historical events and nostalgic childhood memories, creating an emotionally charged ambience that resonates with viewers. Deliberately infusing nostalgic elements into contemporary design leverages the powerful attraction of cherished memories, fostering a shared sense of tenderness and solidarity.

5. 3D and Abstract Realism

Designs have evolved to enhance depth and tangibility in website graphics and images, incorporating 3D elements and abstract realism. Abstract realism, a fusion of abstract and realistic painting styles, combines design and colour aspects with accurate representations of real items. This seemingly incongruous blend aims to convey the emotions underlying real-life issues by imagining hues, textures, and stories that go beyond simple visual perception. This method transforms design by allowing the portrayal of authentic emotions in visually composed compositions that appear tangible but are actually interpreted abstractly.