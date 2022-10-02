Fashion tips: Saree trends for the festive season

Traditional attire and celebration go hand in hand where sarees are traditionally the dress of choice for Indian ladies, especially during festive celebrations since they highlight their beauty and majesty. There are many different types of sarees available in the market due to the increased demand for sarees ranging from chiffon and silk, to georgette, Kanjivaram and more.

Every state in India has its unique saree style but in the modern era, with the ever-expanding global connection, ladies have started to develop their styles and trends. It's time to go saree shopping now that the holiday season is quickly approaching.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Shah, Founder of Zari Banaras, revealed a few trends that will assist you in making better decisions and shopping if you've been wanting to get your hands on some lovely selections. These include -

1. Organza: Organza sarees are ideal for people who wish to go for a delicate ethnic style because they are delicate, light and simple.

2. Structured: If you struggle to control your saree's pallu or pleats, a structural item will not only be functional but will also make you look more put together. A fantastic advantage is that it will also help you stand out from the throng.

3. Linen: A linen version is a perfect choice for individuals who prefer their sarees to feel like a second skin because it is elegant, cosy and fashionable.

4. Ruffled: Choose a ruffled saree for yourself if you want something spectacular because the trend won't be going away anytime soon.

These sarees look so pretty and elegant at the same time it enhances your beauty and gives you a classy and stylish look. Bringing his expertise to the same and adding to the list, Nasir Ahmed Sabri, Fashion Designer, suggested:

1. Organza Sarees - Organza Sarees are produced from silk and are created in a light-weighted think fabric with an appealing luster. Floral prints are mostly used in organza sarees.

2. Leheriya Sarees - Jaipuri Leheriya Sarees are carved with exquisite Gota Patti work. Leheriya Patterns have the essence of Rajasthan and hence are created in vibrant and mesmerizing color tones.

3. Rajasthani Rajputi Poshak - Rajputi Poshak is a perfect blend of royalty and elegance. Ladies/women of Rajputana culture wear Rajputi Poshak as their royal attire but nowadays, you can easily buy/purchase Rajputi Poshak online in vivid colors, designs, and patterns. Odhni, Lehenga (Ghagra), Kurti and Kanchali altogether complete the traditional Rajasthani Rajputi Poshak.

4. Net Sarees - Net Sarees are an elegant attire for occasions like a cocktail party, a day wedding or an office party.

5. Floral Embroidery Sarees - Floral Embroidery Sarees are the perfect “Masterpiece” as they are available in distinctive designs and patterns for any occasion.

6. Pastel Silk Sarees - Silk Sarees have one of the most evergreen sarees patterns with a luxurious, smooth touch on the silk. Pastel-coloured silk sarees are ideal for women of all skin tones and body types.

7. Dual-Tone Ombre Sarees - Ombre Sarees have a luxurious appeal. Ombre is a beautiful technique in which the fabric is weaved in different colour shades, mostly the ones that are one of a kind.

8. Concept Sarees - Concept Sarees are the instant sarees with the stylish outline that can be put on in minutes as they are easy to wear and carry.

9. Pleated Sarees - Pleats are basically the folds of fabric. The pleated design is distributed on the saree’s fabric to create a symmetrical waves-like pattern. Pleated sarees are perfect for any occasion be it cocktail parties, sangeet, musical night, office parties or any important event.

10. Tissue Sarees - Tissue Sarees are usually designed in metallic color shades like bronze, gold, and silver and created using a delicate fabric. Tissue Sarees are made using fine threads of silk to create a light-weighted, tissue-like texture.