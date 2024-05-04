Hottest summer interior design trends for 2024: Nature-inspired designs, vibrant colours, sustainable materials and more

Summer, the season of warmth and abundance, arrives with a flourish of vibrant colours and invigorating energy. Days stretch languidly, filled with the sweet scent of freshly cut grass and the cheerful chirping of birds. With longer days and sunkissed spaces, our homes call for a transformation in the hot season. So why not go for interior design trends that make a place to revamp decor in homes? This summer, let us move beyond expected floral prints and seashell motifs and instead, embrace a fusion of nature-inspired elements, bold pops of colour, and a focus on creating breezy, light-filled spaces. Revitalise your living space for the summer of 2024 with the latest interior design trends. (Unsplash)

Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture shared with HT Lifestyle hottest trends that will turn your home into a summer oasis, ready for sun-drenched days. (Also read: Summer interior design trends 2024: 7 decor ideas that will make your home feel cool and fresh )

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Summer Interior Design Trends 2024

1. Nature-Inspired Designs for Summer

Summer can be a time to reconnect with nature, and the best way to do that is by bringing the outdoors in! Think about incorporating nature-inspired wall coverings like organic motifs or grasscloths to create a fresh vibe. Water features like small fountains or strategically placed mirrors reflect natural light to create a sense of tranquility. Natural materials like rattan, woven bamboo, and jute add warmth and textural interest to a space. Moreover, adding vertical and green walls can evoke a sense of being outdoors and create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere.

2. Injecting Vibrancy Through Colours

Summer is the best time to explore with vibrant colours, adding energy to your interiors. To evoke a sense of joy, opt for citrusy yellows, playful corals, and energising greens. These pops of colour can be incorporated through accent walls, throw pillows, artwork, or even a statement rug. For a more sophisticated look, you can also consider a two-tone scheme. Fusing vibrant hues with calm tones can create a visually interesting space while maintaining a sense of balance. Further, earthy neutrals like terracotta and warm beige tones remain a popular choice for summer interiors.

3. Explore Breathable Fabrics in Design

The heat of the season can make spaces feel claustrophobic, and hence creating breathable interiors is essential. Try clearing the area of all extra layers of decor and keeping things simple so that the calm summer air can breathe. Grab fabrics like as linen, cotton, chambray, and more that are gentle on upholstery and draperies. Simple designs like solid sheer cotton can be used to convey exclusivity, or you can go authentic and sustainable with dyed and block-printed patterns.

4. Sustainable Materials and Designs

In interior design, eco-friendly materials and furniture are becoming a demand as sustainability becomes a bigger priority. To make your home healthier and more ecologically conscious, choose bedding and upholstery made of organic cotton, bamboo, or hemp. These eco-friendly products help create a safer and cosier home for you and your family. Additionally, use upcycled and recycled materials and give your room a special, green touch. For a unique style, think about repurposing old furniture, utilising reclaimed wood for accent pieces, or adding vintage items to your decor.