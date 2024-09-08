Bridal beauty guide: 9 essential skincare tips for a perfect wedding glow

The wedding season brings joy, celebration and a flurry of activities, often leaving brides-to-be with little time for self-care. But achieving that perfect bridal glow isn't just about makeup on the big day, it's about nurturing your skin well in advance. Glowing, healthy skin can make your wedding day even more special, giving you the confidence to shine as you walk down the aisle. Arti Singh, Aesthetician, Cosmetologist and Lifestyle Coach, Founder of Sparha Advanced Aesthetic Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle some essential skincare tips to help you achieve that radiant look. (Also read: AI skincare, holistic facials to skin streaming: 9 hottest skincare trends of 2024 that are here to stay ) Achieving that coveted bridal glow requires more than just makeup—it starts with a dedicated skincare routine.(Freepik)

1. Start early with a skincare routine

The journey to radiant skin should begin months before the wedding. Starting at least six months prior gives your skin ample time to adjust to new products and treatments. Incorporate a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and broad-spectrum sunscreen into your daily routine. Regular exfoliation is key to removing dead skin cells, which can dull your complexion. Opt for a mild exfoliant suited to your skin type, and avoid over-exfoliating, which can cause irritation.

2. Hydration is essential

Glowing skin starts from within. Drinking plenty of water flushes out toxins. For added moisture, especially for dry skin, consider using a hyaluronic acid serum. Brides looking for an extra enhancement might consider advanced treatments like bio remodeling, such as the Profhilo procedure. This non-invasive method uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin while remodeling its structure.

Profhilo stimulates the skin's natural regenerative processes, improving tone, texture, and elasticity. Unlike traditional fillers, which add volume to specific areas, bio remodeling works on a cellular level. It's particularly effective for areas prone to sagging, such as the face, neck, and hands, making it an excellent choice for brides seeking a natural, youthful glow without any downtime.

3. Focus on consistent treatments

Regular facials can do wonders for your skin, especially when done consistently. Consider treatments like deep cleansing facials, which help clear out impurities and give your skin a fresh start. Chemical peels can also be beneficial, as they help to even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of scars and pigmentation. However, it's crucial to consult with a dermatologist to choose the right treatments that suit your skin type and concerns.

4. Incorporate antioxidants

Antioxidants are your skin's best friend, especially when preparing for a big event like a wedding. Products containing Vitamin C can brighten your complexion and reduce dark spots. Using a Vitamin C serum in your morning routine can help protect your skin from environmental stressors and promote an even skin tone.

5. Nighttime skincare

Your nighttime routine is just as important as your daytime regimen. Incorporating retinol into your evening skincare can help boost collagen production and reduce fine lines. Retinol can be potent, so start with a lower concentration and increase gradually. Don't forget to use a rich, hydrating night cream to lock in moisture and repair your skin as you sleep.

6. Diet and nutrition

What you eat can have a significant impact on your skin. Incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables into your diet, focusing on those rich in antioxidants, such as berries, spinach, and nuts. These foods help to fight free radicals, which can damage your skin and accelerate the ageing process. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish and flaxseeds, can also help to maintain your skin's elasticity and prevent dryness.

7. Regular exercise

Exercise is not only great for your body but also for your skin. Regular physical activity increases blood circulation, which helps to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the skin. This can give your skin a natural, healthy glow. Activities like yoga, pilates, or even a brisk walk can reduce stress, which is another factor in maintaining clear and radiant skin.

8. Sleep and stress management

The stress of wedding planning can take a toll on your skin. Ensure you get enough sleep, as this is when your skin repairs itself. Aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Managing stress through activities like yoga, meditation, or simply taking time out for yourself can also help prevent breakouts and keep your skin looking its best.

9. Avoid trying new products close to the wedding

In the weeks leading up to your wedding, resist the urge to try new skincare products or treatments. Stick with what you know works for your skin. Introducing new products too close to the big day can result in unexpected breakouts or allergic reactions.