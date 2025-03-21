Sean Hannity tears into ‘loser’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘unhinged’ jokes on Tesla vandalism

Sean Hannity ripped Jimmy Kimmel for joking about recent attacks on Tesla cars and dealerships. During Thursday's episode of his eponymous show, the 63-year-old slammed the comedian as an “unhinged loser.” He even called out Bob Iger, the chief executive of ABC's parent company, Disney, saying. Fox News personality Sean Hannity speaks at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sean Hannity brutally slams ‘loser’ Jimmy Kimmel for joking about attacks on Tesla vehicles

“Bob Iger, you’re the CEO of Disney. Are you proud of this?” Hannity said, referring to Kimmel's controversial monologue on Tuesday's episode of his late-night talk show.

“People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles. New Tesla vehicle. Please don’t vandalize. Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles,” the 57-year-old sarcastically said as the audience erupted in laughter.

Hannity criticised Kimmel for making light of the recent arson attacks, calling him an “unhinged loser.” “You see the ratings every day. We all see the ratings every day,” he added.

“He’s, you know, pretending to be woke, compassionate while cheering for, you know, those that are involved in these actions against Tesla,” Hannity said of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

The long-time Fox News host questioned, “Bob, are you okay with this seeming glorification of violence? Is this the inclusive, woke DEI — the ABC Disney brand?”

“Jimmy, he sobs, he weeps when an election doesn’t go his way,” Hannity continued, adding, “He demands compassion if he’s having problems in his personal life, but yet ABC, Disney, Bob Iger, allow a host, in my opinion, to be celebrating what has been happening to Tesla — against regular Americans that drive Teslas — making jokes about it all.”

Kimmel's monologue also drew ire from Scott Jennings, who wrote on X while sharing a clip of the controversial joke, “The message from the American Left to conservatives is unmistakable: silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. This isn’t comedy - these are marching orders.”