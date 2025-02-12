Jimmy Kimmel jokes Donald Trump is ‘just jealous of Taylor Swift because…’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel corrected “jealous” President Donald Trump after he mocked Taylor Swift for getting booed during Super Bowl 2025. Jimmy Kimmel fact-checked Trump’s remarks about Taylor Swift being booed at Super Bowl 2025.(File Images)

The POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to claim, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.”

Trump has expressed disdain for the Cruel Summer singer since she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in September 2024.

Kimmel defends Swift from ‘jealous’ Trump

The Late-night host wasted no time correcting Trump during his monologue on Monday. He fact-checked the former president’s statement, saying that Swift “didn’t get booed out of the stadium” and, in fact, stayed for the entire game—unlike Trump, who left at halftime. “Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game — and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her.”

“But you’re right, it’s all about you. It’s always all about you,” Kimmel quipped.

“Trump’s just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does.,” he joked. He then went on mocking Kanye West for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently in a Manhattan jail.

Travis Kelce reacts to Trump's attendance at Super Bowl

Swift was at the game supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, when the Caesars Superdome jumbotron briefly showed her. And Philadelphia Eagles fans started booing her

Kinda similarly, when the cameras panned to Trump, the crowd’s reaction was a mix of cheers and boos. Netizens speculated that the broadcast team intentionally showed him during Jon Batiste’s national anthem performance to reduce the likelihood of an overwhelmingly negative response.

Notably, when reporters inquired Kelce about the Prez being at the game, Kelce responded, “That’s awesome. No matter who the president is … it’s the biggest game of my life and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”