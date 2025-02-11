Hamas lashes out at Trump's warning to 'let all hell break out', gives him sharp lesson about hostage deal

Hamas has retaliated to US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to “let all hell break out” if the terror group does not return all of the remaining Israeli hostages on Saturday. Responding to Trump's warning, senior spokesman for Hamas, Sami Abu Zuhri, surprisingly stated that there was no place “for the language of threats.”

Responding to Trump's warning, senior spokesman for Hamas, Sami Abu Zuhri, surprisingly stated that there was no place “for the language of threats.”

He brazenly asserted that Trump's remarks only made the war's end negotiations more difficult. “The language of threats has no value and further complicates matters,” AP reported.

Zuhri reminded Trump that there is a deal “that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners.”

The statement comes 14 months after the terror group killed over 1,100 Israelis during the October 7 unprecedented attack.

On Sunday night, the terror group stated that it was permanently abandoning a planned hostage release because Israel has flouted the ceasefire accord reached last month.

Earlier, Hamas agreed to free 33 Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement in exchange for Palestinian captives and an end to the fighting.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Trump warned, “If all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday 12 o'clock – I think it's an appropriate time – I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.” He, however, admitted that Israel will primarily make the decision.

Also Read: Trump reveals if he would endorse ‘very capable’ JD Vance as 2028 Republican successor; ‘It’s so sad…’

All you need to deal about ceasefire deal

While three of the prisoners were scheduled to be released on Saturday, Hamas said Israel has not fulfilled its obligations, pointing to recent Israeli firing and shelling in Gaza and an inadequate supply of aid.

In order to give time for negotiations, the terror group noted that it had made the announcement five days prior to the planned release.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel's forces will assume its “highest level of readiness” and stated that any hindrance in the release of captives would constitute a “complete violation” of the ceasefire deal, according to the Washington Post.

For now, it is unknown how many of the 76 captives still under Hamas' captivity are alive.