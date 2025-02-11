Trump reveals if he would endorse ‘very capable’ JD Vance as 2028 Republican successor; ‘It’s so sad…’

Amidst speculations that Donald Trump could endorse JD Vance in 2028, the US President stated that he does not view his Vice President as his successor to the Republican Party or his Make America Great Again movement. Trump stated that it is “too early” to give his support to Vance for 2028 presidential election. He, however, asserted that he is doing a “fantastic job”.(AP)

In a one-on-one interview with Fox News, Trump stated that it is “too early” to give his support to Vance. He, however, asserted that he is doing a “fantastic job”.

In the portion of his Super Bowl interview that will run tonight, President Trump was asked if he would choose Vance as his first choice for the Republican nominee in 2028.

“No, but he's very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people,” the POTUS stated of Vance in a short clip shared online Monday.

Trump, though, sidestepped his question, saying, “A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening — almost three weeks — in the history of the presidency.”

Boasting about his presidency, he said, “We’ve done so much, so fast. And we really had to, because what they’ve done to our country is so sad. It’s so sad. We’re going to be bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

According to the constitution, Trump has to step down from office after his second term in 2029.

Baier gets surprised by Trump's response

In an interview with The Story With Martha MacCallum on Monday, Baier acknowledged that he was taken aback by Trump's reaction.

“I think it was a little shocking when he said ‘No.’ I wasn’t expecting that,” he remarked. “Once you get to the midterm, you start to think about 2028. And obviously one would think JD Vance is going to be trying to position for that role.”

Baier further stated that Trump “is not ready to talk or think” about it, adding that “there are other people that may get in the mix.”

JD Vance as VP

Vance has been credited for getting some of Trump's most contentious choices confirmed by the Senate.

He used a dramatic tie-breaking vote to appoint Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense after a barrage of accusations of sexual assault against him.

Additionally, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy stated that his discussions with Vance influenced his choice to support vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of health secretary.