Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump reveals if he would endorse ‘very capable’ JD Vance as 2028 Republican successor; ‘It’s so sad…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 11, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Amidst speculations that Donald Trump could endorse JD Vance in 2028, the US President stated that he does not view his Vice President as his successor.

Amidst speculations that Donald Trump could endorse JD Vance in 2028, the US President stated that he does not view his Vice President as his successor to the Republican Party or his Make America Great Again movement.

Trump stated that it is “too early” to give his support to Vance for 2028 presidential election. He, however, asserted that he is doing a “fantastic job”.(AP)
Trump stated that it is “too early” to give his support to Vance for 2028 presidential election. He, however, asserted that he is doing a “fantastic job”.(AP)

In a one-on-one interview with Fox News, Trump stated that it is “too early” to give his support to Vance. He, however, asserted that he is doing a “fantastic job”.

In the portion of his Super Bowl interview that will run tonight, President Trump was asked if he would choose Vance as his first choice for the Republican nominee in 2028.

“No, but he's very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people,” the POTUS stated of Vance in a short clip shared online Monday.

Trump, though, sidestepped his question, saying, “A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening — almost three weeks — in the history of the presidency.”

Boasting about his presidency, he said, “We’ve done so much, so fast. And we really had to, because what they’ve done to our country is so sad. It’s so sad. We’re going to be bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

According to the constitution, Trump has to step down from office after his second term in 2029.

Also Read: Donald Trump halts US enforcement of law banning overseas bribes. What does it mean for Gautam Adani case?

Baier gets surprised by Trump's response

In an interview with The Story With Martha MacCallum on Monday, Baier acknowledged that he was taken aback by Trump's reaction.

“I think it was a little shocking when he said ‘No.’ I wasn’t expecting that,” he remarked. “Once you get to the midterm, you start to think about 2028. And obviously one would think JD Vance is going to be trying to position for that role.”

Baier further stated that Trump “is not ready to talk or think” about it, adding that “there are other people that may get in the mix.”

JD Vance as VP

Vance has been credited for getting some of Trump's most contentious choices confirmed by the Senate.

He used a dramatic tie-breaking vote to appoint Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense after a barrage of accusations of sexual assault against him.

Additionally, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy stated that his discussions with Vance influenced his choice to support vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the position of health secretary.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On