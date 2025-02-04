Pete Hegseth vows to gain ‘100% operational control’ of US-Mexico border

Pete Hegseth vowed to secure the US-Mexico border during his Monday stop at El Paso with President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan. The defence secretary met with Border Patrol agents, soldiers, and reporters gathered at the southwestern border and revealed the plans to establish a “100 percent operational control” of the US-Mexico frontier. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with military personnel as he visits the border area in Sunland Park, New Mexico, February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez(REUTERS)

Pete Hegseth vows to secure US-Mexico border during El Paso visit

Hegseth's remarks came as Pentagon officials revealed that 500 additional soldiers had been deployed to Texas to oversee the border operations, New York Times reported. “The charge that the president has given us is to get 100 percent operational control of the southern border,” the defence secretary said during Monday's news conference.

“That means setting the right policy, which we’re doing, having the right procedure in place, the right personnel and, ultimately, the platforms and systems to maintain it,” Hegseth added. He also aimed at Former President Joe Biden, saying Border Patrol agents were “babysitting” and releasing illegal migrants under the previous administration.

Hegseth noted, “Now, because crossing the border is illegal and will get you deported, less people are crossing, more assets are calling out the people crossing the border.” “Any assets necessary at the Defense Department to support the expulsion and detention of those in the country illegally are on the table,” he added, per New York Post. Since assuming office, the president signed an executive order declaring a national emergency over illegal crossings.

Trump also directed the Department of Defence to execute plans to “seal the borders and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the United States by repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities,” according to a statement released by the White House.