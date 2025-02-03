DEA chief Derek Maltz seeks Taylor Swift's help to raise awareness about ‘dangers of drugs’

Derek Maltz, the new Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief appointed by President Donald Trump, is calling on A-listers like Taylor Swift to help raise awareness about the “dangers” of drug use. In an interview with New York Post published Monday, he urged the Cruel Summer hitmaker and other big-shot celebrities to push his anti-drug message during the Super Bowl. DEA chief Derek Maltz is calling on Taylor Swift and other celebrities to help raise awareness about the dangers of synthetic drugs(X)

DEA chief Derek Maltz calls on celebrities like Taylor Swift to help raise awareness about dangers of drug use

“Here’s the thing: Taylor Swift has 300 million followers. If she did one 30-second video about the dangers of synthetic drugs, she could literally save thousands and thousands of young kids because they listen to her,” Maltz told the outlet, adding that her followers “love” and “follow” her.

Maltz also called on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, and WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark to help spread the word. “My goal during this Super Bowl week is to make sure that we could better educate the nation’s celebrities, role models, social media influencers and professional athletes,” he said.

“We want them to better understand that this is something we need their help on,” Maltz went on, adding, “And here’s why: Kids in America are on social media reels all day long, whether it’s all the social media sites, and that’s where they’re learning. So we have to reach them where they’re at.”

The official further revealed that he has one of DEA's “senior special agents” in charge at the Super Bowl with the NFL Alumni Association. “You get on as many radio shows [as possible] to try to recruit these people. So, that’s one of my top goals,” Maltz added.