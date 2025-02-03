A look at Taylor Swift's viral moments at the Grammys as fans call her ‘iconic’

Taylor Swift may not have won a Grammy this year, but she sure won the hearts of her fans. The 35-year-old singer danced the night away at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday. From fangirling over Sabrina Carpenter to showing off her moves to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, here's a look at some of her viral moments from the prestigious awards ceremony: Taylor Swift takes the stage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's sweet exchange

The Midnights hitmaker was up on her feet during Carpenter's Grammys set, which included her 2024 hits Espresso and Please, Please, Please. For the latter song, Swift danced with her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, as seen in a video shared on X. The Cruel Summer singer even kissed Carpenter, who won two Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, on the forehead.

Taylor Swift dances to Not Like Us as Kendrick Lamar accepts Grammy

There is never a dull moment with Swift, who immediately got out of her seat the moment Lamar's name was announced as the winner of Song of the Year. The Love Story crooner went viral for showing off her moves to the rapper's Grammy-award-winning song, Not Like Us. In a video shared by Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner on X, Swift can be seen dancing to the song, which has been popularly dubbed the “Drake Diss Track.”

Taylor Swift raises her glass for Beyonce

In addition to presenting the Best Country Album award to Beyonce, Swift was the first to raise her glass for the Single Ladies hitmaker as she received Album of the Year for her latest album, Cowboy Carter. A viral video, which has been making rounds on social media, shows the Blank Space crooner immediately getting up from her seat and raising her glass over her head in honour of Beyonce winning the honour for the first time.

Taylor Swift shuts down feud rumours with Billie Eilish

The Lavender Haze singer shut down claims about her alleged feud with Billie Eilish during Sunday's event. As the latter performed her hit song Birds of a Feather, Swift danced her heart out with Margaret Qualley. Fans were quick to point out that the rumours about Swift and Eilish's feud were false. “THEY WILL NEVER HATE EACHOTHER !!! TAYBILLIE FOR LIFE,” an X user wrote under a video of Swift and Qualley's viral moment.