Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift to win first Grammy; she cheers the loudest for her Eras Tour opener

Sabrina Carpenter is now a Grammy-winning star. The talented singer won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning). Taylor Swift gives Sabrina Carpenter a kiss at the Grammys.

Sabrina won the award for her hit Short and Sweet album which took summer 2024 by a storm. She was nominated in the category against big wigs like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and even Taylor Swift. Sabrina was the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, performing with her on stage in Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

When she was announced as the winner, the camera panned to Taylor, who seen cheering loudly for Sabrina.

The 67th Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards are recognizing some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in music. Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The show began at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and can be streamed via CBS and Paramount .

Fashion at music’s biggest night is traditionally the wackiest on the awards circuit.

Shakira, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx are performers. Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe are presenting a tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the fifth consecutive time.

No substitutes accepted onstage

If you’re not there to accept your Grammy, we’re moving on. That’s what Premiere Ceremony host Justin Tranter instructed the audience — no substitutes will be allowed onstage to accept a Grammy. That’s designed to keep the awards-packed pre-show moving.

Premiere Ceremony kicks off with group rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony has begun with a group rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” over images of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The performance from nominees Angélique Kidjo, Wayne Brady, Scott Hoying, Deborah Cox and Taj Mahal began solemnly in front of a big screen showing flames and firefighters, then turned into a gospel-style tribute.

The performance set a very different tone for the usually breezy Premiere Ceremony, and for an entire Grammy night that will be focused on raising money and paying tribute in the aftermath of the fires.