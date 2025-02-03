Fumed over Donald Trump's tariffs, Canadians cancel trips to US, ban American booze

Several Canadians have cancelled trips, boycotted US alcohol and other products, and even booed at sporting events after US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. A customer holds a bottle as a sign that reads ''Buy Canadian Instead'' is displayed after the top five US liquor brands were removed from sale at BC Liquor Stores in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on February 2.(Reuters)

Calgary resident Ken Lima-Coelho told news agency Reuters that the news of the tariff has spurred a surge of Canadian pride in his household.

"There's nothing I can do about this quagmire that we now find ourselves in politically with the regime next door," Lima-Coelho said. "But I can change which toothpaste I buy... and that gives us something to do while hopefully our political and business leaders sort this out."

British Columbia resident Mike Davies, 64, said he has been angry ever since Trump started posting comments on social media about absorbing Canada as the 51st state.

Davies also started a Facebook group encouraging people to boycott American goods. He told Reuters that he has also ditched plans to visit a friend in North Carolina. "We're not going to America at all," Davies said.

Winnipeg resident Loraine MacKenzie Shepherd said her grocery shopping habits will change now and that she hopes to support Mexican and Canadian products.

A sign notifying customers that a store will stop selling U.S. liquor from Tuesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canada, is displayed on a shelf carrying U.S. alcohol in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ed White(REUTERS)

"There will be job losses in this country... we know that's going to happen," she said. "We need to find ways to be in solidarity with others who will be suffering the brunt of some irrational ire."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said that Trump wishes to change the world order during his presidency.

"It feels like Trump wants to restructure the world order," Dilkens said in an interview. “He's willing to start with his closest ally… If he's willing to do this to Canada, what's he willing to do to everybody else?”

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered American-made liquor to be taken off the shelves of the provincially controlled Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

"Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore," Ford wrote on X.

Donald Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump on February 1 announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

The White House has said that President Donald Trump was taking “bold action” to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable for their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.

It added that the tariffs would remain implemented “until the crisis is alleviated”.

Hours after Trump's announcement Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also imposed 25% tariff on US good as a countermeasure.

In an emotional appeal during a press conference, Justin Trudeau addressed Americans directly and invoked the two neighbouring countries' shared history and longstanding security and military alliances.

“From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of the Korean peninsula, from the fields of Flanders to the streets of Kandahar, we have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours,” Trudeau said.

He noted the coming weeks would be difficult not only for Canadians but also for Americans, who he said will suffer due to Trump's actions.

