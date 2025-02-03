Trump tariff row: Alcohol, dairy among products in Canada's retaliatory move

Canada's finance minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday released a full list of US-produced goods that would be covered under retaliatory tariffs issued by the country on America, worth approximately USD 3 billion. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau has said that they will impose retaliatory tariffs on the US(REUTERS)

Products such as alcohol, household appliances, tools, firearms, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, clothing, and more, are included in the list. The tariffs are set to take effect from Tuesday. You can read the full list here.

The decision to impose tariffs on American products comes a day after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods. Trump also announced an additional 10 per cent duty on goods coming from China due to concerns about the role the country plays in the global fentanyl trade.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau, on Saturday night, announced in a news conference that the country would retaliate against US tariffs by placing 25 per cent tariffs “against USD 155 billion worth of American goods.”

Chrystia Freeland, a candidate for prime minister, said, "We don't want to have this fight, but we are not going to lose it."

Freeland stated that the tariffs were a “terrible idea” and were a “lose-lose” situation that would negatively affect Americans as they depend on Canada for several basic goods.

President Donald Trump has also admitted that the tariffs could potentially cause inconveniences to American citizens. In a post on X he said, “Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!) But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced that Mexico would impose retaliatory tariffs as well and strongly condemned Trump's "slander" that the Mexican government has ties with criminal organizations.

She suggested forming a working group with leading public health and security teams from both countries to tackle their common issues.

China has also expressed its dissatisfaction with the newly imposed tariffs and in a statement issued by the Chinese ministry of commerce, said they would sue the US for “wrongful practice”.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods," the ministry said.