Justin Trudeau slaps 25% retaliatory tariffs on US, asks people of Canada to go local

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will place 25 per cent tariffs on USD 155 billion in US imports in retaliation for Donald Trump's tariffs, urging people of his country to buy local products and consider vacationing domestically. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to address media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP)

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Saturday, targeting major US trade partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China. Citing a "major threat" posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking, Trump invoked emergency economic powers to implement the tariffs. Follow tariff news updates

Starting Tuesday, Canadian and Mexican goods exported to the US will face a 25 per cent tariff, with energy resources from Canada subject to a reduced 10 per cent levy. Additionally, China, which already faces tariffs, will incur an extra 10 per cent duty on its goods.

Donald Trump utilised the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify the tariffs, calling the "extraordinary threat" from illegal immigration and drugs, including fentanyl, a national emergency. The White House emphasized the goal of holding all three countries accountable for addressing these issues.

The US government also criticized Mexico for its "intolerable alliance" with drug cartels, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

The new tariffs are expected to disrupt global supply chains, affecting industries from energy to food. Donald Trump's decision aligns with his long-standing support for tariffs as a tool to secure US interests, with further trade actions likely on the horizon.

This week, Donald Trump signaled plans to impose additional duties on the European Union and pledged tariffs on various products, including semiconductors and oil.

In a statement from Florida, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to protecting US citizens, writing on social media, "It is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all."