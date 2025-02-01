‘Forceful but…’: Justin Trudeau reacts to Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canada on Saturday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country's response will be “forceful but reasonable” if the US decides to impose 25 per cent tariffs as threatened by President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (REUTERS file)

“No one — on either side of the border — wants to see American tariffs on Canadian goods. I met with our Canada-U.S. Council today. We’re working hard to prevent these tariffs, but if the United States moves ahead, Canada’s ready with a forceful and immediate response,” Justin Trudeau posted on X.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as Saturday.

"If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we're ready with a response – a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response," Jutin Trudeau earlier told reporters before a meeting with his advisory council on Canada-US relations on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

On Thursday, Donald Trump reiterated his threats, saying that the tariffs were coming and that he had yet to decide whether Canadian oil would be covered by those tariffs.

Trudeau mentioned that along with Canada, the tariffs would also damage US economy and undermine the collective security of two nations.

Trudeau added that Canada would keep making its case that trade with Canada is good for the long-term prosperity and security of the United States, noting Canada's steel and aluminum, critical minerals and clean energy, as well as its "stable democratic institutions, shared values and the best workers in the world.", The Globe and Mail reported.

"If the tariffs are implemented against Canada, we will respond. We won't relent until tariffs are removed and, of course, everything is on the table," Trudeau said.

Trump says nothing Canada, Mexico or China can do to delay Feb 1 tariffs

On Friday, Donald Trump said he would impose hefty new tariffs of 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% on imports from China, and nothing could be done by the three countries to forestall them.

Trump did, however, reference a potential carve out for oil from Canada, saying that rate would be 10% versus the 25% planned for other goods from the United States's northern neighbour. But he indicated wider tariffs on oil and natural gas would be coming in mid-February, remarks that sent oil prices higher.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he was signing executive orders, Trump said he understood the duties could result in higher costs being passed on to consumers and acknowledged his actions may cause disruptions in the short term. Most economists estimate such sweeping import taxes, and the likely retaliation, would disrupt economic activity around the globe.

Asked if there was any opportunity at this stage for the three top U.S. trading partners to win a delay, Trump said: "No, no. Not right now, no."

(With inputs from agencies)