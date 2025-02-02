FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump tariff live updates: US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, citing a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs. Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% on goods from China.

Soon after Trump's announcement, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will place 25% tariffs on $155 billion in US imports in retaliation.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country will retaliate against tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump with tariffs. China also vowed to impose 'corresponding countermeasures'.

Trump's tariffs risk an economic standoff with America's two largest trading partners Mexico and Canada, upending a decades-old trade relationship with the possibility of harsh reprisals by those two nations. The tariffs, if sustained, could also cause inflation to worsen in the United States significantly.

The White House said the tariffs would be implemented “until the crisis is alleviated”. However, the officials did not provide details on actions the three countries are expected to take to get an exemption from Trump's tariff orders.

Officials also said there would be no exclusions from the tariffs and if Canada, Mexico or China retaliated against American exports, Trump would likely increase the duties.