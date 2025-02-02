Trump tariff live updates: China says trade wars have 'no winners'
Trump tariff live updates: US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, citing a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs. Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% on goods from China....Read More
Soon after Trump's announcement, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will place 25% tariffs on $155 billion in US imports in retaliation.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country will retaliate against tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump with tariffs. China also vowed to impose 'corresponding countermeasures'.
Trump's tariffs risk an economic standoff with America's two largest trading partners Mexico and Canada, upending a decades-old trade relationship with the possibility of harsh reprisals by those two nations. The tariffs, if sustained, could also cause inflation to worsen in the United States significantly.
The White House said the tariffs would be implemented “until the crisis is alleviated”. However, the officials did not provide details on actions the three countries are expected to take to get an exemption from Trump's tariff orders.
Officials also said there would be no exclusions from the tariffs and if Canada, Mexico or China retaliated against American exports, Trump would likely increase the duties.
Trump tariff live updates: China says trade wars have 'no winners'
Trump tariff live updates: China says it will take counteractive measures to safeguard its interests after the US announced a 10% tariff on imports from the country. The country's foreign ministry adds that the trade wars have "no winners".
Trump tariff live updates: 'Fentanyl is America's problem,' says China
Trump tariff live updates: Reacting to Donald Trump's claim of manufacture and export fentanyl, China's foreign ministry says that the opioid drug “America's problem”.
Trump tariff live updates: Mexico accuses US of 'slander'
Trump tariff live updates: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has angrily rejected an accusation by US President Donald Trump's administration that her government has an alliance with drug cartels.
"We categorically reject the slander made by the White House against the Mexican government about alliances with criminal organizations," Sheinbaum wrote on social media platform X.
Trump tariff live updates: Canadian Chamber of Commerce reacts
Trump tariff live updates: Reacting to Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is a “profoundly disturbing” decision and it will “drastically increase the cost of everything for everyone.”
Trump tariff live updates: China vows 'corresponding countermeasures' against new Trump tariffs
Trump tariff live updates: China has vowed to implement 'corresponding countermeasures' after US President Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on goods from China, reports AFP.
Tariff war live: China says 'firmly opposes' new US tariffs
Tariff war live: China's commerce ministry says that it firmly opposes Trump's decision to impose 10% tariffs on goods from China. It urges the United States to engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation.
Tariff war live: ‘Next few weeks will be difficult for Canadians and Americans,’ says Trudeau
Tariff war live: Canada PM Justin Trudeau says that the next few weeks will be difficult for Canadians and Americans. "We don't want to be here, we didn't ask for this," he says. "But we will not back down in standing up for Canadians."
Tariff war live: British Columbia's premier asks residents to stop buying liquor from ‘red states’
Tariff war live: David Eby, the Premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, has called on residents to stop buying liquor from US “red" states, according to AP.
He says his administration will remove American alcohol brands from government store shelves in response to the tariffs. “Effective today, I have directed BC liquor sales to immediately stop buying American liquor from red states,” he said. “Liquor store employees will be removing the most popular of these brands from government store shelves.”
Tariff war live: Trudeau says he is yet to speak with Trump
Tariff war live: On a question about whether he has spoken with President Trump, Canada PM Trudeau says he has not.
Trudeau had met Trump at the latter's Florida resort in December, when he had tried to avert the tariffs, according to the BBC.
Tariff war live: Trudeau addresses American citizens
Tariff war live: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warns Americans that Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods “will have real consequences” for them.
“As I have constantly said, tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities,” Trudeau tells Americans.
Tariff war live: Justin Trudeau says Canada's tariffs will be 'far-reaching'
Tariff war live: In a press conference, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says the response will be "far-reaching" and include items like American beer, wine, bourbon, fruits and fruit juices including orange juice, vegetables, perfumes, clothing and shoes.
Tariff war live: Canada announces 25% tariffs on US imports
Tariff war live: Hours after US President Donald Trump's tariff against Canada kicked in, Ottawa has announced retaliatory tariffs on America.
Outgoing Canada PM Justin Trudeau announced that his country will impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion ($106.5 billion) of US goods in response, according to Reuters.
Tariff war live: Mexico to retaliate
Tariff war live: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that her country will retaliate against tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump with tariffs and other measures of its own.
Sheinbaum said she had told her economy minister "to implement Plan B that we have been working on, according to AFP.
Tariff war live: Tariffs risk an economic standoff
Tariff war live: The tariffs risk an economic standoff with America's two largest trading partners Mexico and Canada, upending a decades-old trade relationship with the possibility of harsh reprisals by those two nations.
Tariff war live: How much tariff has been imposed?
Tariff war live: The US President has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% on goods from China.
Tariff war live: US President imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
Tariff war live: US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, citing a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs.