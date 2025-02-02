Trudeau's emotional message to Americans after tariff: ‘From Normandy to Kandhar, we fought and died with you’

Hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 per cent tariffs on almost everything the US imports from Canada, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has no choice but to impose countermeasures. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference while responding to US President Donald Trump's orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 1, 2025.(Reuters)

In a press conference in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau addressed Americans directly and invoked the two neighbouring countries' shared history and longstanding security and military alliances.

“From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of the Korean peninsula, from the fields of Flanders to the streets of Kandahar, we have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours,” Trudeau said.

“Yes, we’ve had our differences in the past, but we’ve always found a way to get past them. As I’ve said before, if President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us.”

Trudeau said that while his government does not want to escalate the situation, it will stand up for Canadians and their jobs.

"We are certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau, who had announced he would step down from his post after his party chooses a new leader, said.

Trudeau said the coming weeks would be difficult not only for Canadians but also for Americans, who he said will suffer due to Trump's actions.

"Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities," Trudeau told US citizens. “They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store and gas at the pump.”

Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, citing a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs.

Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

The White House said the tariffs would be implemented “until the crisis is alleviated”. However, the officials did not provide details on actions the three countries are expected to take to get an exemption from Trump's tariff orders.