A royal commentator has voiced her concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the US now that President Donald Trump is firmly in the White House, saying “it's squeaky bum time for the Sussexes.” Trump has been quickly setting the agenda for his presidency just two weeks into his second term, and it is important to note that he previously made some damning statements about the Sussexes. It's ‘squeaky bum time’ for Harry and Meghan as Trump could ‘throw’ Duke out of US, expert says (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

On the election campaign trail, Trump once reportedly suggested that Harry could be deported from the United States while the Duke of Sussex was in the midst of a controversy over his visa, which allows him to live in California. Harry and Meghan moved to California after leaving the royal family in 2020, and now reside there with their two children.

‘It must be rather awkward having a President of the United States whom Meghan has openly criticized’

After Harry’s admissions of past drug use in his memoir, Spare, a conservative think tank named the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit demanding that the US government disclose records related to his visa application. It questioned whether Harry declared his substance history. However, US judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 that the details must not be made public, saying, "The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records."

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has now said, according to The Mirror, "It must be rather awkward having a President of the United States whom Meghan has openly criticized and who has the power to throw Harry out of the country if his visa application was proved to be fraudulent."

"You could say that it's squeaky bum time for the Sussexes, but the fact is that the most powerful man in the free world probably has more to think about than the residency rights of an estranged Prince of the United Kingdom,” she added.

Back in 2016, Meghan called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. However, she cannot be deported as she is a US citizen.