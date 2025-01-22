A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be "fearing" Donald Trump's presidency. Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20. Harry and Meghan ‘fear’ Donald Trump ‘may want revenge’ during his presidency (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Royal commentator Tom Bower said, according to The Mail, "This must be a day of fear. Trump has in the past said that he won't 'protect' Harry if he becomes president.”

"Firstly, because he accused Harry of having 'betrayed the Queen' which he condemned as 'unforgivable', 'very disrespectful' and responsible for 'breaking her heart',” Bower added. "But worse for Harry, Trump told Nigel Farage last year that if the duke had lied in his application for an American visa about taking drugs, he could be deported from America."

‘Harry has good reason to fear that Trump may want revenge’

A conservative think-tank named The Heritage Foundation wanted the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents to be publicised to see whether he lied on the forms, but US judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 that the visa application must not be revealed in public. Nichols said that "the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records."

Meanwhile, Bower continued, "Harry must be worried because Trump warned that the prince should not receive 'special privileges'.” The Duke actually admitted in his memoir Spare that he had previously taken Class A drugs.

"Until now, Harry was protected by the Biden administration which prevented a US court from releasing Harry's 2020 visa application,” Bower added.

Meghan cannot be deported as she is a US citizen, but Bower noted that Trump "dislikes" the Duchess as she called him "divisive" and "misogynistic" on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016. "Trump has every reason to dislike his wife Meghan for having said disparaging comments about him,” Bower said. "Harry has good reason to fear that Trump may want revenge, not least to punish the prince for undermining the Royal Family who the new president revers, especially after recently meeting William in Paris.”

He added, "Vanity Fair's critical article about the Sussexes has compounded their predicament. Their poll ratings have fallen further so any punitive action Trump took could boost the new president's ratings."