Meghan Markle has been urged to ditch Instagram in the upcoming weeks and "leave promotion [of her new series] to Netflix” as she is preparing for the release of her new cookery show – With Love, Meghan – on March 4. The show’s release was postponed due to the California wildfires. Meghan advised to abandon Instagram as she finds herself in ‘very difficult predicament’ ahead of cookery show's release (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan posted the trailer for the series on her personal Instagram account before the announcement of the rescheduling. However, a PR expert has now suggested that she let Netflix do the promotional work. This comes shortly after the Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected comeback to the social media platform under a new account with the handle @meghan.

‘It is a very difficult predicament that Meghan finds herself in’

Fiona Minett, an award-winning PR expert and founder of Boss Your PR, has suggested that it is for the best if Meghan quits Instagram and does not post anything else about her show. Minett told Express.co.uk while discussing the possibility of Meghan posting more frequently, "It is a very difficult predicament that Meghan finds herself in, although perhaps one of her own making; breaking form on her usual pattern of 'drop and run' promotion that creates huge impact whilst retaining an air of mystery will perhaps open her up to criticism that she would prefer to do without."

"I would stick true to form; there is enough chatter in the media about 'With Love, Meghan' that she can let it all play out, leave any promotion to Netflix and let her program do the talking when it launches," she continued.

Minett added, "It seems to be something she's proud of and sets the tone for a new direction for her that brings the essence of The Tig into her new life and will perhaps lay the foundations for the lifestyle empire she seems to be moving towards creating."

Minett also discussed the the "tricky situation" that Meghan will be in, saying, "She's not regularly posted on social media in support of any of her post-royal ventures and given that each post or announcement she does make attracts such huge attention, and quite often a backlash, I think she's probably between a rock and a hard place."

Previously, Meghan was praised for her decision to turn off the comment section on Instagram. "Meghan's decision to disable comments is genius. It ties into the work she's doing alongside Harry and Archewell about keeping children safe online; she's practicing what she preaches," online safety expert Ryan T Williams reportedly said.