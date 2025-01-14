'She can't wait': Meghan Markle ‘confident’ her cookery show will ‘shut some people up’

A royal insider has reportedly claimed that Meghan Markle is "confident her Netflix show will be a success" after taking a "Royal Family knock.” The cookery show, titled With Love, Meghan, is set to show the Duchess of Duchess sharing her tips, as well as expertise, with her celebrity friends. Meghan Markle ‘confident’ her cookery show will ‘shut some people up’ (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

"She is so confident it's going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can't wait,” a source told OK!

‘Meghan knows what the audience wants’

The insider noted that the Duchess’ past experience as a successful actress and TV professional has given her a boost, making her more confident about the new project. "She has always been confident in her own abilities and while her confidence took a knock when she was in the Royal Family, she is riding high again and she's so proud of this show," the source said.

Meghan is eager to establish herself beyond her royal connections, the source said, adding that she "doesn't really mention them" in the show. "People tend to underestimate her, but Meghan knows what the audience wants and she is giving them that with this show," the insider said. "People always open up to her because she listens and cares.”

The insider added, "She knows the audience will warm to her if they give the show a chance."

The deadly Los Angeles wildfires have prompted Meghan’s new show to be postponed from January 15 to March 4. Meghan said in a statement, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

Prince Harry and Meghan recently visited Pasadena, mingling with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo. They reportedly donated clothing, children’s items and other essentials to help the affected community, and even opened their doors to family and friends who had to evacuate.