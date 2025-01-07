Meghan Markle’s friend defends her amid criticism over cooking show, blasts people trying to ‘belittle efforts by women’

Meghan Markle’s friend has defended her in a long Instagram post after the Duchess of Sussex was criticised for the trailer for her new lifestyle Netflix documentary. US Chef Adrian Lipscombe blasted critics for slamming Meghan’s new show – With Love, Meghan – even before it has been released. Meghan Markle’s friend defends her amid criticism over cooking show (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Lipscombe shared a screenshot of an article headlined ‘I’m Already Bored by Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Cooking Series’. In the caption, Lipscombe tagged Eater, the outlet that wrote the article, and said, “I get it—sensationalism gets clicks, but shame on you. I’m really trying to be nicer in 2025, but this? This isn’t it.”

‘You’ve chosen to sensationalize for clicks’

“How are you going to criticize someone or judge a TV show before it has even aired? @eater, there was a time we looked to you for thoughtful reporting, a pulse on food trends, and some real insight into the food world. But now? This feels like a step down,” Lipscombe added.

The series is set to premiere on January 15. In the Eater article, the author wrote that the trailer “looks incredibly dull.” “Regardless of how “relatable” Markle believes herself to be, hers is a lifestyle that very few people can actually emulate,” the author wrote.

Defending Meghan, Lipscombe wrote, “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food. She didn’t rush the conversation, even though I was taking up her time.”

Describing the Duchess of Sussex as “gracious, engaged, and kind,” Lipscombe added, “What frustrates me most about this piece is how easily it falls in line with the tabloid noise surrounding her. Instead of offering a professional critique, interviewing her, or asking thoughtful questions, you’ve chosen to sensationalize for clicks. That’s not the journalism or standard many of us want from you.”

In the new show, Meghan will portray her love for cooking and is expected to give fans a close look at her life after leaving the royal family and moving to the United States. Various celebrities will join Meghan on the show, including chef Roy Choi and culinary legend Alice Waters.

In the post, Lipscombe wrote, “And let’s talk about the bigger picture here—where are the Black female-led shows and roles in the food world? Representation is already so scarce, and now, a show that has the potential to spotlight food, culture, and storytelling is being torn apart before it even has a chance. This isn’t just about Meghan Markle. It’s about a systemic issue in media and entertainment that continues to dismiss or belittle efforts by women, especially women of color, to create something meaningful.”

She concluded, “I really hope you’ll consider retracting this piece and, more importantly, taking a moment to reflect on the impact of this type of writing. Take the time to get to know the people you’re covering, their intentions, and the context behind their projects. The food world deserves better. Meghan deserves better. And frankly, we all do.”