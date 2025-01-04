Meghan Markle's new Netflix series slammed by Meghan McCain for being 'tone-deaf': ‘Do something to help people’

Meghan McCain calls out Meghan Markle

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, wasn’t thrilled about the upcoming show. The lifestyle series pairs how-tos for cooking, gardening and homemaking with candid conversations with special guests such as Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Prince Harry and more.

McCain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the series for being “utterly tone-deaf to the moment”.

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter. I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch,” McCain wrote.

She added, “There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now. This concept is ill-advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low-income neighbourhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego. This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

About the series

Markle originally debuted the trailer for her Netflix series on Instagram. She wrote: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team at Netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!”

Directed by Michael Steed, With Love, Meghan consists of eight 33-minute episodes. It is produced by Markle and Harry’s Archewell Productions and the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

The show’s official plot description reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same”. The show is slated to be released on January 15 on Netflix.