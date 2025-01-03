Meghan Markle slammed for mocking ‘Americans who can’t pay for groceries’ in her new Netflix series

Shortly after Meghan Markle announced her new Netflix series on Instagram, some royal fans voiced their dissatisfaction, calling the show “terrible” and being “tone deaf” about the poor. After announcing her Netflix series, Meghan Markle received mixed reactions.

The Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement about the series With Love, Meghan on social media, saying she was “so excited” to tell her followers about the upcoming project. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote.

However, critics quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to label her “entitled,” criticizing the show’s depiction of extravagant meals that “nobody can afford right now.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle can't catch a break despite disabling IG comments: Hounded with ‘controversial choice’ critique

The lifestyle series was first teased last March when Meghan launched her brand, American Riviera Orchard, is set to premiere on January 15.

The trailer features Meghan in her Montecito home (however, the Daily Mail report has something else to cite), preparing meals in her kitchen, picking produce from her garden, and chatting with celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling. All of this is set to the upbeat tune of The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Do You Believe in Magic. On Instagram, Meghan captioned the post, saying, “I have been dreaming of this moment for so long, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you.”

Meghan McCain slams Meghan Markle for being ‘out of touch’ but ‘with love’

Despite her enthusiasm, Meghan McCain accused the Duchess of being out of touch. “I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter. I thought she was cool, stylish, and refreshing. Like the rest of the world, my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy, what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” she nuked the Duchess.

“All of this, even in the trailer, is highly curated, produced, and out of touch. There have been two terror attacks in two days, major wars raging, and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty, and intensity right now.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle gets hate for first Instagram video after 5 year break: 'Keep running, Duchess'

“This concept is ill-advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low-income neighbourhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.” She concluded, “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone-deaf to the moment.”