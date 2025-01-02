Meghan Markle gets hate for first Instagram video after 5 year break: 'Keep running, Duchess'

Meghan Markle is back on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex kicked off the new year with a new Instagram account. On January 1, Meghan posted an Instagram video that shows her running on a beach. Meghan Markle has rejoined Instagram after a five year break (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The video was posted under the @meghan handle that was long rumoured – and has now been confirmed – to belong to Meghan Markle.

In her first post on the new Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex was seen dressed in all white as she ran on the beach and wrote “2025” in the sand. She then gave the camera a blink-and-you-miss-it look at her face before running off camera.

Take a look at the video below:

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, was not seen in the video. However, People magazine reported that Harry was the person filming the video near the couple’s Montecito, California home.

Meghan Markle's Instagram hiatus

The Instagram video marks Meghan’s return to Instagram after a hiatus of five years. However, the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to social media. Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan had an Instagram account with 3 million followers and ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig.

She shut down her Instagram account and her blog weeks before she and Prince Harry tied the knot in one of the most-watched and widely covered weddings in history.

"It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she told The Cut about shutting down her social media accounts.

"There's literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota," the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut in 2022.

Meghan and Harry share 5-year-old son Prince Archie and 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Meghan’s video gets hate

As with all things related to the Duchess of Sussex, the Instagram video too became the target of hate-filled comments. Although Meghan turned off comments on her first Instagram video after her social media return, critics took to other platforms like X and Reddit to give her grief.

“Another reason I’m glad that I’m not using Instagram. Please stay off X, Duchess!” read one comment on X.

“I don’t know of anyone who missed her!” another X user wrote.

“I was hoping a tsunami might blow through,” a user said, while another wrote: “She can keep running.”

Many of the comments are too distasteful to reproduce here and slammed Meghan as a “home wrecker” and a “narcissist.”