7 held in Karnataka over rape, abortion of woman with mental illness: Police

Seven people, including a doctor and a nurse, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged repeated rape of a 26-year-old woman with mental illness by four men and the subsequent abortion in Karnataka’s Gadag district, police said. The investigation is still underway and more arrests are likely, police said. (File Photo)

Police registered a case on July 26 at the Gadag Women Police Station. The accused were identified as Sikandar, Shabirahmad Junasab, Pradeep, Bharat, Sandeep, Dr Nagaraj and nurse Rekha.

Gadag district superintendent of police (SP) Rohan Jagadeesh said, “According to the initial complaint, two men had sexually assaulted her on separate occasions and got her pregnant. Three others were accused of carrying out the abortion to cover up the crime. But as the investigation progressed, more facts came out. Police found that two more accused had also raped the woman on different days and at different places. In total, four men were involved in the sexual assault.”

Police said that when the woman became three months pregnant, her parents came to know about the ordeal. The victim’s parents alleged that during this time, the accused tried to suppress the case by luring the family with money and also threatening them with dire consequences if they filed a complaint.

The SP further said, “This is a very serious case. We have formed special teams and arrested seven people so far. We will not spare anyone.”

He added, “The victim’s parents have also named three more individuals in their statement. The parents have alleged that these three were involved in trying to cover up the illegal abortion. An FIR has been registered at Gadag Women’s Police Station under Sections 64 (rape) and 88 (voluntarily causing a miscarriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, and their role is currently under investigation.”

According to police, Sandeep, Dr Nagaraj and Rekha gave the victim 10 abortion pills and carried out the termination of her three-month pregnancy, while the other four were allegedly involved in the sexual assault.

“Police have also launched a separate probe to trace the owner of a medical shop who allegedly sold abortion pills to the accused without a doctor’s official prescription. Authorities are checking if this was part of a larger illegal abortion racket. Additionally, police are investigating whether arrested staff nurse Rekha was involved in similar illegal activities in the past,” the SP said.

The 26-year-old victim is currently undergoing medical treatment and receiving psychological counselling and support from the Women and Child Welfare Department, the SP said, adding that the investigation is still underway and more arrests are likely.