Is abortion illegal in India? Sonologist busts 6 myths about unplanned pregnancy: Know if your partner's consent matters

Unplanned and unintended reproductive situations are often shrouded in misinformation and stigma, which can lead to panic and unhealthy actions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rupali Mishra, sonologist and founder of Dr. Rupali's Abortion Centre said, “It is commonly noticed that people have a lot of myths and doubts pertaining to unplanned pregnancy and abortions in India, and hence it is necessary to dispel such myths from correct facts.” Ahead, she busts common myths. Also read | Can you conceive post abortion? Fertility experts answer Unplanned pregnancies are often shrouded in misinformation and stigma.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: Abortion is illegal in India.

Fact: That Section 3 The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 along with 3B MTP Rules and Landmark Judgment X v. The Principal Secretary Govt. NCT of Delhi dated 29.09.2022 permits abortion to all the women up to 24 Weeks in India.

Myth 2: Partner's or parents' consent required for abortion.

Fact: Under The MTP Act, no consent of partner, spouse or parents is required. Any adult woman has the right to have abortion up to 24 weeks.

Myth 3: Abortion pills can be taken from local medical shops.

Fact: Abortion Pill can be taken only from registered abortion hospital by qualified doctors. It's illegal and unsafe to take abortion pills from local shops.

Myths vs facts about abortions.(Image by Pixabay)

Myth 4: Home remedies are enough for termination of early pregnancies.

Fact: Home remedies can be life-threatening and complications like infections, future infertility, incomplete abortion, profuse bleeding and pain may occur. Professional medical care is crucial. Also read | Women resort to herbs, alcohol and self-harm in rising DIY abortion trend: Study

Myth 5: Ultrasound scan is not required before taking abortion pills.

Fact: Ultrasound scan is required to confirm the pregnancy and also to rule out ectopic pregnancy and hence pills cannot be taken without ultrasound scan.

Myth 6: Suction method is not safe for termination of pregnancy.

Fact: It is absolutely safe, assured and a painless procedure if done at a registered abortion centre by qualified doctors.

“The biggest problem is misinformation and stigma. Dispelling these myths to instill correct understanding within the society will support women in making informed decisions about their health and dignity. Unplanned reproductive situations should never coerce women into unsafe choices. Every woman has a right to safe, legal, and confidential care,” Dr. Rupali Mishra emphasised. Also read | Gynaecologist on tips for safe abortion; dos and don'ts to remember

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.