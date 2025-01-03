Meghan Markle can't catch a break despite disabling IG comments: Hounded with ‘controversial choice’ critique

Meghan Markle will forever be a subject of scrutiny. The Duchess of Sussex rang in the new year by breaking her years-long social media hiatus. Launching her brand-new Instagram account with the simple handle @meghan, the Suits alum was all-smiles in a video, presumed to have been filmed by her husband Prince Harry, shared on Wednesday. The clip captures her running carefree and barefoot along the sand at a beach in Montecito, California. She eventually bent down to write the numbers “2025” in the sand with her finger. In an attempt to ward off any unwarranted hate, as it often finds its way to her, she disabled the comments sections on her post. Meghan Markle, the actress wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, 2025, she announced January 2 on social media. ( SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

Nevertheless, that has done little to stop critics and royal experts from picking apart every single move of hers. Her celebration of the New Year has already invited inquisitive and prying commentary. (Read more here: Meghan Markle gets hate for first Instagram video after 5 year break: 'Keep running, Duchess')

Experts probe Meghan Markle's Instagram return

Dissecting the potential “controversial” connotations of her first Instagram post in years, body language expert Judi James told The US Sun that her easygoing demeanour reflects her ditching the “royal couple” brand. The overall “pre-marriage” mood of the video “looks like a controversial choice of re-brand, with this rather ‘open’ appeal to the camera, i.e. all casually dressed in white with the wind rippling through her hair.”

James insisted that Meghan’s ‘catch me if you can behaviour’ is “all about signalling freedom and maybe even new horizons, with that pulsating sea stretching out into the background.” The body language expert argued that her IG move was presumably served “direct marketing for the brand that looks more like ‘meet Meghan’ than ‘meet a royal power-couple.’” To a large extent, that makes credible sense considering that the Suits actress did announce herself as simply “Meghan” with this new profile.

Meghan Markle is re-branding herself

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams addressed how Markle’s Instagram comeback was pivoting away from the past when “She and Harry were forced to stop using their @sussexroyal account.”

He noted, “Meghan's intention in the video is to look relaxed, confident and, above all, symbolise the freedom they claim they have found.” As reported by the Daily Mail, her re-emergence on social media also actively circles around the fears, “If their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal is not extended this year, it would be a disaster for them.”

Similarly, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told the outlet that Meghan’s Instagram re-debut is a “great way of authoring her truth.”

He added, “She will be looking at 2025 as the year she reinvents herself and owns who she is. Using social media as a platform to express her personality and own her narrative is a positive step for her.”

Perfect segue into Meghan Markle's Netflix series announcement

Stepping into the shoes of a “social media star,” Meghan Markle’s Instagram comeback strategically paved the way for her new Netflix series, which was officially announced a day later. The brand-new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is poised for a January 15 premiere. With this, Markle will reposition herself as both host and executive producer from a fresh and personal perspective.

Sharing the trailer for the forthcoming premiere, she captioned a new post on her IG: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Without a doubt, all eyes are on her upcoming show. It may just make or break her and Prince Harry’s future with Netflix. Their current contract with the streaming giant reportedly runs out this year. As Fitzwilliams put it, “...if it were not extended, it would be a disaster.”