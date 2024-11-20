Meghan Markle-Victoria Beckham reconciliation unlikely as duchess is ‘furious’ over Netflix premiere being overtaken

Amid a reported decades-long feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams, it seems like Meghan Markle has found more reason to furiously turn away from thoughts of reconciliation. The Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming cooking show on Netflix has reportedly been eclipsed by Victoria Beckham’s new docuseries on the streaming giant. The latter has already locked a release window, whereas the Suits alum’s premiere title and schedules have yet to be revealed. It was previously reported that Victoria Beckham gave Meghan Markle ‘coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000’ before feud. (P Photo/Sunday Alamba, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

As the “bitter rift” continues to seep into present-day headlines, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward suggested that Meghan will be “furious because she likes to be in control." Now it seems like the former pop star’s show will be on Netflix before hers. Seward insisted that Markle “would be annoyed that Victoria has pipped her to the post."

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary will drop before Meghan Markle's yet-to-be-titled cooking show

Additionally, she told The US Sun that even if the duchess is annoyed about this development, “she cannot show it, and you know she’s enough of an actress to know that she can’t possibly show it.” As a result, Seward believes that the former actress will resort to feigning pleasantries with Victoria onscreen.

“Meghan saying ‘I want to go first’ is not going to make any difference to them,” the expert continued.

Markle’s forthcoming cooking show will be her second Netflix project after the 2022 reality docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Unlike the previous title, the new one will witness Meghan stepping out alone, sans her husband, Prince Harry.

The royal pro asserted her belief that the now-California-based celeb is not “interesting” without the Duke of Sussex. As per Seward, Meghan will have to “keep relating back to her children, and to Harry and her life since Harry, not before,” to hold the audience’s attention, even if her post-marriage life has mostly seen people disliking her.

Any possibility of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's reconciliation?

As for what lies ahead in the Meghan-Victoria dynamic, Ingrid Seward said that their reconciliation was only possible “if they come across each other, and I’m not sure that they really do.”

She said, “I think if they came across each other at some asocial event, Meghan would be all smiles because we know she does that, but I can’t think that their paths would particularly cross again.” Moreover, with enough problems on Markle’s plate, it’s quite likely that she has time on her hands to stay on the good side of someone who “obviously doesn’t like her anymore.”

Ingrid continued, “I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but… Meghan and Hary are in the descendant, not the ascendant.”

Further delays not doing Meghan Markle any favours

Although the premiere date for Meghan’s cooking has yet to be announced, Ingrid suggested that “the longer the delay, the less interest people will have in it.” The royal expert also emphasised that to get in the public’s good books, the Sussex Duchess will have to positively twist this situation in her favour. The pro pushed that Markle is at the point where she “needs to make a positive, nice show,” especially since people “haven’t really anything from Meghan for ages and ages.”

Both families shared a warm friendship before it all fell apart. The Sussex-Beckham feud dates back to 2018 when the former accused the latter family of leaking private information about Meghan and Harry. The English soccer legend David Beckham was reportedly also “snubbed” by Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games even though he flew from London to Syndey for 22 hours at the royal’s request. Eventually, in 2022, the footballers returned the sour favour by skipping Harry and Meghan’s invitation to his son Brooklyn’s wedding. Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited.