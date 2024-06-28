Why exactly Meghan Markle's relationship with Victoria Beckham ‘soured’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's once-close friendship with David and Victoria Beckham reportedly came to an abrupt end, and a new book claims to have pinpointed the reasons behind the fallout. Victoria Beckham gave Meghan Markle ‘coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000’ before feud (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

According to a recent release, The House of Beckhams, by royal author Tom Bower, Meghan Markle had “longed to be posh” like the former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.

Allegedly, the duchess had asked Victoria for a “coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000” for the royal “Christmas Day parade in Sandringham” that Buckingham Palace vetoed due to their strict rules against such gifts.

“Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey,” Bower told GB News.

The end of their friendship wasn’t solely due to these alleged requests

In the Beckhams' book, Bower noted that “lost trust” played a significant role. The author claims that Meghan had sought “beauty advice and best facials and hairdresser in London” from Victoria, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. The Sun reported this private conversation.

Bower writes, “Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash. Markle was sensitive to the media probing into her unusual past. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”

The author further claims that Meghan was “irritated” by the Beckhams' luxurious lifestyle and “wealth”, which includes private jets and yachts, and “saw herself as higher up on the pecking order”. This rift became more apparent when Harry and Meghan were seemingly snubbed by the Beckhams during their son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

The book added, “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”