Meghan Markle asked for 'free handbags and clothes' from Victoria Beckham, but request was denied because…

A new tell-all biography is shedding light on a potential source of tension between once close friends Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham. In the latest book by Tom Bower, titled The House of Beckhams, the writer alleged that soon after her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle expressed interest in wearing Victoria Beckham designs. But things took a sour turn when her request to get free goodies and handbags from the ace designer was denied, potentially creating a frosty dynamic between the two style icons. David Beckham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(File)

Meghan Markle denied free clothing request from Victoria Beckham

The latest royal rumble involves a fashion faux pas. After bombshell revelations that Meghan felt irritated by Victoria Beckham’s wealth, a new story has come to light. Despite their past closeness, with Markle reportedly even staying at the Beckhams' Los Angeles home, things soured when the newly engaged Markle allegedly requested free clothing and handbags from Victoria Beckham's fashion line. However, the palace apparently nixed this request due to protocol. As per Bower the request was, "vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.”

The book will be made available in the US on June 25; it is currently available for sale in the UK. According to the book, during Markle's stay, a member of Victoria's staff offered her beauty recommendations for facials and hairdressers in London. However, things soured soon after, as Markle lost trust in Victoria due to a suspected leak to the press. This alleged betrayal could explain the reported tension that developed between the two women. The situation escalated further when Harry was forced to confront David Beckham about the leak. Victoria and her spouse blatantly denied the accusation, instead blaming the beautician for the alleged leak."

David and Victoria Beckham have been known to be very close to the royals since the 90s. The duo shares a close friendship with Prince William and Harry and has attended major royal weddings, including those of the siblings. However, when Meghan's feud escalated, it was reported that the family was invited only to the wedding and not the party.

Bower earlier alleged that Meghan “was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.” He even claimed that the duchess took advantage of the couple’s hospitality when she stayed at their Beverly hills mansion.