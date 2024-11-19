Anthem Awards 2024: Selena Gomez, One Tree Hill cast, Gov Tim Walz and more recognised for social impact | See winners
OTH cast's charity game helped earn the leading stars, the Golden Anthem Awards, for their social impact work. Keke Palmer and Padma Lakshmi were also honoured.
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Keke Palmer with Google's ‘Black-owned Friday’, Padma Lakshmi and Governors Tim Walz, and Wes Moore, among others, were honoured as the recipients of the 2024 Anthem Awards. On November 19, Variety and Billboard were the first to report on the issue as the US-based media outlets revealed the winners of the fourth edition of the awards series, presented by the Webby Awards, to celebrate social impact work.
“This year’s Anthem Awards winners are a crucial reminder of the many inspiring and courageous leaders around us committed to creating change,” Anthem Awards general manager Patricia McLoughlin explained in a statement on Tuesday. “Their vital pursuit of a stronger, more equitable, and just tomorrow is incredible, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support and uplift their efforts.”
Also read | BTS Jungkook, NCT Mark's look-alike contest greenlit in the US after Timothée Chalamet competition kicks off new trend
The inaugural Anthem Awards kicked off in 2021 to highlight the worthy recipients across the globe. The Webby Awards joined hands with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ to found this ceremony.
Gold Anthem Award winners
- Google (Anthem Brand of the Year)
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
- Becky G with NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts' “El Tiny Takeover”
- One Tree Hill cast including James Lafferty, Robbie Jones, Bryan Greenberg, Paul Johansson, Tyler Hilton and others with the One Tree Hill Reunion Charity Game
- Everytown for Gun Safety
- George Lucas Educational Foundation
- Gayle King with The Schoolys
- Keke Palmer with Google's ‘Black-owned Friday’
- DEPT (Anthem Agency of the Year)
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Clinton Global Initiative
- United Nations
- Gold House
- World Central Kitchen
Also read | ‘Rip Overlord, Re:Zero…’: Sony's monopoly over anime industry questioned as media giant Kadokawa's acquisition looms
- AARP
- Amazon Music
- UNICEF USA
- Jelly Roll with the Power to the Patients
- Burton Snowboards
- GLAAD (Anthem Nonprofit of the Year)
- Dak Prescott with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
- Gov Tim Walz, Gov Gretchen Whitmer, Gov Wes Moore, Gov Tony Evers with the Democratic Governors Association
- Victim Services of Durham Region (Small Nonprofit of the Year)
Special Achievement Winners
- Padma Lakshmi for promoting social justice, empowering women and creating a broader understanding and appreciation of different cultures through food
- Teun van de Keuken (Anthem Vision Award) for promoting ethical consumption and business practices through the chocolate brand Tony's Chocolonely
- Christy Turlington Burns for committing to improving maternal health outcomes and advocating for mothers everywhere
The fourth annual Anthem Awards winners were picked from over 2,300 submissions across 34 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).
Find more details here: anthemawards.com/winners.