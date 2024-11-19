Anthem Awards 2024: Selena Gomez, One Tree Hill cast, Gov Tim Walz and more recognised for social impact | See winners

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Keke Palmer with Google's ‘Black-owned Friday’, Padma Lakshmi and Governors Tim Walz, and Wes Moore, among others, were honoured as the recipients of the 2024 Anthem Awards. On November 19, Variety and Billboard were the first to report on the issue as the US-based media outlets revealed the winners of the fourth edition of the awards series, presented by the Webby Awards, to celebrate social impact work. Selena Gomez and One Tree Hill cast led Gold Anthem Award winners this year. ((right): Catherine Ross for Friends with Benefits Charity Events)

“This year’s Anthem Awards winners are a crucial reminder of the many inspiring and courageous leaders around us committed to creating change,” Anthem Awards general manager Patricia McLoughlin explained in a statement on Tuesday. “Their vital pursuit of a stronger, more equitable, and just tomorrow is incredible, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support and uplift their efforts.”

The inaugural Anthem Awards kicked off in 2021 to highlight the worthy recipients across the globe. The Webby Awards joined hands with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ to found this ceremony.

Gold Anthem Award winners

Google (Anthem Brand of the Year)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Becky G with NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts' “El Tiny Takeover”

One Tree Hill cast including James Lafferty, Robbie Jones, Bryan Greenberg, Paul Johansson, Tyler Hilton and others with the One Tree Hill Reunion Charity Game

Everytown for Gun Safety

George Lucas Educational Foundation

Gayle King with The Schoolys

Keke Palmer with Google's ‘Black-owned Friday’

DEPT (Anthem Agency of the Year)

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Clinton Global Initiative

United Nations

Gold House

World Central Kitchen

AARP

Amazon Music

UNICEF USA

Jelly Roll with the Power to the Patients

Burton Snowboards

GLAAD (Anthem Nonprofit of the Year)

Dak Prescott with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Gov Tim Walz, Gov Gretchen Whitmer, Gov Wes Moore, Gov Tony Evers with the Democratic Governors Association

Victim Services of Durham Region (Small Nonprofit of the Year)

Special Achievement Winners

Padma Lakshmi for promoting social justice, empowering women and creating a broader understanding and appreciation of different cultures through food

Teun van de Keuken (Anthem Vision Award) for promoting ethical consumption and business practices through the chocolate brand Tony's Chocolonely

Christy Turlington Burns for committing to improving maternal health outcomes and advocating for mothers everywhere

The fourth annual Anthem Awards winners were picked from over 2,300 submissions across 34 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).

Find more details here: anthemawards.com/winners.