Jelly Roll reveals dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation and diet routine

Country music star Jelly Roll has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Not only did his album Beautifully Broken hit the top spot on the Billboard 200, but he also dropped thousands of jaws with a dramatic 100-pound weight loss transformation. The new look comes just months after Jelly shared that he had already shed 70 pounds in preparation for 2 Bears 5K in April. The singer has remained vocal about his fitness journey having previously shared how he once weighed more than 500 pounds. Jelly Roll, left, and Wynonna Judd perform "Need a Favor" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll loses 100 pounds

In an Instagram post documenting his fitness journey on tour, Jelly Roll confidently declared, “Next year, when you see me, you won't even recognize me.” In the next scene, his nutrition coach, Ian Larios, chimed in, revealing Jelly's impressive efforts: “Jelly’s been crushing it,” he said, backing up Jelly’s claims about wanting “to get under a pile of weights in a way that he never had.” Larios continued, “He’s been walking the arenas, playing basketball, and boxing. He’s just hit the milestone of losing over 100 pounds!”

The video also offers a peak into Jelly's backstage routine. His nutrition coach, reveals that the 39-year-old singer is a fan of bananas before hitting the stage. Larios even spotlighted a "fancier" version of Jelly's pre-show snack, featuring Manuka honey, Stevia, and dark chocolate shavings. After performing, Jelly normally enjoys a healthier take on Nashville hot chicken, minus the oil and batter. “We’re still having a high-protein meal,” he said while preparing the next meal of the celebrity.

The chef also revealed his trick of boiling french fries in bone broth which ultimately, “ups the protein and gives them a nice crunch when we air fry them.” ‘So it tricks your brain into thinking this is that nice greasy Nashville deep-fried hot chicken. He’s going to feel like he’s eating at home.”

Jelly Roll opens up about his battle with obesity

Jelly openly shared his struggles with obesity, revealing that he once weighed 500 pounds and has battled with body image issues since childhood. In an Instagram post, he expressed a strong desire to live a fuller, more adventurous life, free from the limitations of his past. “ All I’ve ever known is being fat, and I’m f—–g miserable. I want to skydive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters. I want to live a normal life and have a healthy relationship with food.”

In addition to addressing his weight, he acknowledges his ongoing fight against addiction and alcoholism. Jelly's journey to a healthier lifestyle joins a growing list of celebrities who have undergone impressive transformations, including Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Post Malone, and others.