Justin Bieber got ‘chills’ after Liam Payne made a raw confession to him following their ‘beef'

Liam Payne and Justin Bieber were once pitted against each other, with competition fueling a ‘rumoured’ rivalry between the two pop sensations and their respective fandoms. However, that tension soon faded after Liam’s candid confession about their shared struggles, which led to a surprising heart-to-heart. In the wake of Liam’s tragic death at 31, after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Justin paid a moving tribute and fans were quick to share the original video, pointing out the bond. Justin Bieber paid tribute to Liam Payne following his tragic death in Buenos Aires. (@justinbieber/Instagram, AFP)

Justin Bieber pays tribute to Liam Payne

On October 16, we lost Liam Payne, the 31-year-old beloved former One Direction member, who tragically fell from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, reportedly under the influence of drugs. Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend a concert by his former bandmate, Niall Horan, with his girlfriend, and was staying at a nearby hotel. The singer's fatal plunge resulted in excessive internal and external blood loss, along with a fractured skull, leading to his death.

Justin Bieber paid tribute to his fellow pop singer with a montage of clips from around the world, capturing grieving fans and friends. Alongside the post, Bieber wrote, "Rest easy, Liam." A background voice accompanying the video added, “Just remember, you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art.”

Liam Payne’s confession to Justin Bieber

At one point, after being frequently compared to Justin Bieber, Liam Payne shared his side of the story on Logan Paul's show. Payne admitted that he had unintentionally sparked tension with Bieber during an Instagram exchange while drunk. When someone mentioned Justin, Payne responded with, "The only thing between me and him is I haven't been arrested," referring to Bieber's DUI incident.

However, later clarifying his statement, the 31-year-old expressed empathy, saying, "I've always felt for you." He continued, “Number one, I've done all the things you've done and never been caught. Number two, I've always really felt for you, mate, and I think we all suffer from the same struggle in our situation.”

Payne acknowledged that, unlike Justin, he had the support of his bandmates, while Bieber faced the pressures of fame alone. He added, “In your camp, you're you, and there's no one like you, so you can't turn around and have that shoulder to lean on.”

Bieber got ‘chills’ after Payne’s confession

According to the Mirror, Justin Bieber, who had never publicly addressed the rumored feud with Liam Payne, admitted he got ‘chills’ after hearing what the 'Kiss You' singer said on the show. Bieber's heartfelt tribute, shared alongside a montage of fan memorials, recalled Liam’s emotional words, leading fans to express their own feelings on social media.

One fan wrote, "Justin reposted, thank you for validating my grief over Liam, and please take care of yourself, Justin, I love you." Another said, "Beliebers and Directioners are together in this hard time," while one user commented, "Justin Bieber is a real one here, thankyou for showing empathy."