Niall Horan breaks silence on ‘brother’ Liam Payne's shocking death, ‘Doesn't feel real’

Niall Horan has finally addressed the death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. In an emotional statement shared on social media Friday, the Irish singer called the Strip That Down hitmaker an “amazing friend” and “brother” while revealing his disbelief over his sudden death. Niall Horan pays tribute to late singer Liam Payne with an emotional statement on Instagram

Niall Horan breaks silence on Liam Payne's death

Taking to Instagram early Friday morning, Horan wrote, “I'm absolutely devasted about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam.” The 31-year-old went on to express his shock over Payne's untimely death after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina on Wednesday.

“It just doesn't feel real,” the This Town crooner wrote. “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure,” he added while recalling their time together as members of the once-famous boyband One Direction.

Horan continued to say, “All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.” “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime,” he added.

The Black and White singer shared that he feels “fortunate” for being able to “see him recently,” in reference to the fact that it was for attending his concert that Payne had travelled to Argentina in the days leading up to his death. “I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever,” Horan went on.

He concluded his emotional statement, saying, “It's heartbreaking. My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola, and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother,” and signed off with “Nialler.”